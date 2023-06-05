^

Travel and Tourism

Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp launches travel magazine

Earl D.C. Bracamonte
June 5, 2023
MANILA, Philippines —The Philippine Amusement and Entertainment Corp. (PAEC) announced the forthcoming nascence of its travel and lifestyle magazine, Lakbay, during an intimate media luncheon held recently in Apogee Events Place in Malate, Manila.

"Lakbay will help promote products that will spur the awareness campaigns for the Philippines as a brand. PAEC has been bringing attractions inside the mall. Now is the peak of school tours. We now load a hundred buses daily for our museums. And our tours are handled by the best tour operators," shared Lakbay executive editor Yzl Cruz.

Cruz also sits as vice-president of PAEC, the biggest creator and operator of tourism and educational indoor attractions in and around the country. These include Food Wanderer x Lakbay Museo, Tales of Illumina, Dream Lab, Whimsical Wonderland, Selfielicious, Museum of Emotions, Omniverse Museum, Craft Academy, and Craft Lab.

"We have operated five mall-based attractions in the past six months. Craft Academy just opened at the Ayala Malls by the Bay. We also opened Lakbay Museum in Cebu. Omniverse Museum has a 3,600-sq. meter floor area with new Harry Potter installations. Apogee, on the other hand, is a 1940 property that we acquired and refurbished to include a restaurant proffering Asian fusion cuisine," she said.

Cruz has seen the potential of being part of this new magazine to rally behind the Department of Tourism's (DoT) efforts in promoting the best of the best of the Philippines and the "Filipino brand" to the global community.

Lakbay Magazine is the newest travel and lifestyle glossy publication that will feature popular tourist spots and upcoming destinations, as well as cuisines, leisure, arts and culture, people, festivals, events, technology, and a whole lot more. The new magazine, which espouses the tagline, "Life is a journey!," will be hitting bookstores and newsstands with its maiden issue very soon.

"Let us all support local enterprises! Bangon Pilipinas! We will also endeavor to improve the quality of the hospitality industry," enthused Cruz at the close of the media colloquy.

