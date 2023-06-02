^

Asiana Airlines to resume daily flights between Incheon and Clark

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 6:11pm
Asiana Airlines to resume daily flights between Incheon and Clark
An Asiana Airlines plane is viewed at Los Angeles International Airport on February 12, 2020.
AFP / Daniel Slim

MANILA, Philippines  — South Korea’s second flag carrier Asiana Arlines will resume daily flights from Incheon International Airport to Clark International Airport in Pampanga.

Beginning June 5, there will be daily flights again from Incheon to Clark (departing South Korea at 2 a.m.) and vice versa (departing Clark at 9:55 p.m., arriving in Incheon past midnight).

The international airport in Clark also offers frequent P2P services to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Trinoma in Quezon City, Dau in Pampanga, and Baguio City operated by Genesis Transport Services, while Victory Liner operates P2P services to and from Dagupan and Olongapo.

Asiana Arlines hit the headlines last week when a passenger opened an emergency exit at 650 feet above the ground as its domestic plane was preparing to land in South Korea's Daegu International Airport.

The plane carrying 200 passengers landed safely, though several people were hospitalized due to breathing difficulties. There were no major injuries or damage.

The man who opened the door told authorities that he had been "under stress after losing a job recently," felt "suffocated," and wanted to get off quickly.

Experts say South Korea's aviation industry has a solid safety record. A transport ministry official said this was "the first such incident" they were aware of in Korean aviation history.

RELATED: Man who opened Asiana plane door says he wanted out 'quickly'

