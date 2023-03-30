Hilton recognized as Top Hospitality Company to Work for in Philippines for 2nd consecutive year

This is the second consecutive year that Hilton, with its Philippine properties Conrad Manila, Hilton Manila and Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort, was listed as the top-ranked hospitality company to work for in the medium-sized business category, achieving an overall no. 4 position across all industries.

Hilton ranked no. 4 across all industries in workforce survey by Great Place to Work®

MANILA, Philippines — Hilton (NYSE: HLT), Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality company, has been honored once again for its outstanding workplace culture in the Philippines by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®.

The list, which was a result of Great Place to Work®’s annual workforce study in the country, recognizes metrics such as trust as well as the provision of opportunities for all employees to reach their full potential.

“Our team members are at the heart of our business and always go above and beyond to deliver the most reliable and friendly stays to our guests. Cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace environment that empowers and enables our Team Members to thrive professionally and personally is a key focus for us at Hilton," Alexandra Murray, area vice president and head of South East Asia, Hilton, said.

"Receiving this accolade for the second year running is testament to the faith and confidence our Team Members have in us and the exceptional culture we have built together,” Murray added.

To help team members realize the myriad of growth opportunities at Hilton and bring their best selves to work, Hilton’s initiatives include:

[email protected] , Hilton’s employer value proposition that cultivates meaningful opportunities and a workplace culture where all team members can thrive regardless of background, role and location.



, Hilton’s employer value proposition that cultivates meaningful opportunities and a workplace culture where all team members can thrive regardless of background, role and location. Hilton SEA Management Trainee program that sets the benchmark in producing a whole generation of young leaders in hospitality.



that sets the benchmark in producing a whole generation of young leaders in hospitality. [email protected] , an industry-leading learning platform that offers a suite of learning resources on management and leadership, including a Leadership Unscripted video series where senior leaders share career advice and virtual development programs created in partnership with Harvard.



, an industry-leading learning platform that offers a suite of learning resources on management and leadership, including a Leadership Unscripted video series where senior leaders share career advice and virtual development programs created in partnership with Harvard. [email protected] , which provides guidance and highlights opportunities for young people in the hospitality industry through annual awareness campaigns.



, which provides guidance and highlights opportunities for young people in the hospitality industry through annual awareness campaigns. Go Hilton , Hilton’s popular team member travel program which offers discounted travel benefits.



, Hilton’s popular team member travel program which offers discounted travel benefits. Care for All, a new industry-leading caregiving initiative designed to support team members on their caregiving journeys. The Care for All platform is an expansion of Hilton’s mental wellness hub, where it aims to support Team Members in caring not only for themselves, but also for those closest to them.

To be certified as a Great Place to Work, companies must meet the minimum quantitative threshold on the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Employee Survey, which gathers feedback from employees on how credibility, respect, fairness, camaraderie and pride are expressed in the workplace. With the requirements met, companies are certified as a Great Place to Work in the countries for one year.

For more information about joining the Hilton team, visit jobs.hilton.com.