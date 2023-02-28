^

Travel and Tourism

MICECON 2023 highlights Davao as key MICE destination

The Philippine Star
February 28, 2023 | 9:30am
MICECON 2023 highlights Davao as key MICE destination
With the theme, “MICEConverge: Blaze New Trails,” the three-day conference will serve as a gateway to provide more business opportunities and strengthen ties with domestic and international stakeholders.
Photo Release

DAVAO, Philippines — Located in the southern part of the Philippines and the center for development in Mindanao, Davao City is hosting this year’s MICE Conference (MICECON) once again after 10 years.

The conference is deemed as an effective way to restart and boost economic and tourism activities, not only in the Davao region but also the rest of the Philippines and the world.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) through the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPB) and the City Government of Davao spearheads MICECON 2023, the largest gathering of meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) professionals in the country to be held on March 1 to 3 at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang Premier.

“Davao’s hosting of the MICECON will provide a tremendous boost to the city’s tourism industry and a huge step towards its own vision of making Davao a preferred MICE destination not only in the Philippines but in Asia,” TPB COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

With the theme, “MICEConverge: Blaze New Trails,” the three-day conference will serve as a gateway to provide more business opportunities and strengthen ties with domestic and international stakeholders.

It is a hybrid event expected to bring in 500 in-person delegates and up to 2,000 online participants from here and abroad.

Highlights of the event include the Power Dressing and Glam Makeup Sessions and Workshops where Davao’s finest tourism and product services will be on full display with the sub-themes, “Celebrating Nature,” “Celebrating Diversity” and “Celebrating Travel and Technology.”

Also set to take place on March 1 during MICECON 2023 is the first and much awaited Philippine MICE Youth Challenge.

It is a national contest for students who are enrolled or have recently completed the MICE Management or Business Events Class in a Philippine-based university.

This activity gives contestants the opportunity to conceptualize and present an event business plan that will be reviewed by a select panel of MICE experts to deepen their knowledge about industry practices.

The winners of the challenge will win up to P15,000 plus tokens and the chance to compete at the Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA) Asia MICE Youth Challenge.

 

For more information about the event, visit www.micecon.ph.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

MICECON

TOURISM

TOURISM PROMOTIONS BOARD PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
4 iconic Pinoy movies, shows set in Hong Kong &ndash; and how you can get there this 2023!
Sponsored
2 hours ago

4 iconic Pinoy movies, shows set in Hong Kong – and how you can get there this 2023!

By Jap Tobias | 2 hours ago
Here are four Filipino favorite movies and shows featuring the hustle and bustle of “Asia’s World City”...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
MICECON 2023 highlights Davao as key MICE destination
2 hours ago

MICECON 2023 highlights Davao as key MICE destination

2 hours ago
Located in the southern part of the Philippines and the center for development in Mindanao, Davao City is hosting this year’s...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
First 'Frozen'-themed land to open in Hong Kong Disneyland
Exclusive
21 hours ago

First 'Frozen'-themed land to open in Hong Kong Disneyland

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Here are some things to look forward in your next Disneyland visit:
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Baguio's Panagbenga Flower Festival in full bloom this weekend
2 days ago

Baguio's Panagbenga Flower Festival in full bloom this weekend

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
If you’re going up to Baguio this weekend and you encounter unusually heavy traffic on the way up, it is but natural,...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
14,000 tourists flock to Baguio City for Panagbenga Festival 2023
2 days ago

14,000 tourists flock to Baguio City for Panagbenga Festival 2023

2 days ago
Thousands of visitors from various parts of the country trooped to the the "Summer Capital" to witness the city's annual flower...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Stay overnight at the iconic 'The Lord of the Rings' Hobbiton movie set
3 days ago

Stay overnight at the iconic 'The Lord of the Rings' Hobbiton movie set

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
It is the dream of "The Lord of the Rings" fans to explore the faraway lands of Middle-earth in their favorite "The...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with