MICECON 2023 highlights Davao as key MICE destination

DAVAO, Philippines — Located in the southern part of the Philippines and the center for development in Mindanao, Davao City is hosting this year’s MICE Conference (MICECON) once again after 10 years.

The conference is deemed as an effective way to restart and boost economic and tourism activities, not only in the Davao region but also the rest of the Philippines and the world.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) through the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPB) and the City Government of Davao spearheads MICECON 2023, the largest gathering of meetings, incentive travel, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) professionals in the country to be held on March 1 to 3 at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang Premier.

“Davao’s hosting of the MICECON will provide a tremendous boost to the city’s tourism industry and a huge step towards its own vision of making Davao a preferred MICE destination not only in the Philippines but in Asia,” TPB COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

With the theme, “MICEConverge: Blaze New Trails,” the three-day conference will serve as a gateway to provide more business opportunities and strengthen ties with domestic and international stakeholders.

It is a hybrid event expected to bring in 500 in-person delegates and up to 2,000 online participants from here and abroad.

Highlights of the event include the Power Dressing and Glam Makeup Sessions and Workshops where Davao’s finest tourism and product services will be on full display with the sub-themes, “Celebrating Nature,” “Celebrating Diversity” and “Celebrating Travel and Technology.”

Also set to take place on March 1 during MICECON 2023 is the first and much awaited Philippine MICE Youth Challenge.

It is a national contest for students who are enrolled or have recently completed the MICE Management or Business Events Class in a Philippine-based university.

This activity gives contestants the opportunity to conceptualize and present an event business plan that will be reviewed by a select panel of MICE experts to deepen their knowledge about industry practices.

The winners of the challenge will win up to P15,000 plus tokens and the chance to compete at the Asian Federation of Exhibition and Convention Associations (AFECA) Asia MICE Youth Challenge.

For more information about the event, visit www.micecon.ph.