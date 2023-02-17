^

Travel and Tourism

Villa Excellance Beach and Wave Pool Resort welcomes New Year with new facilities, exciting offers

Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 3:00pm
Villa Excellance Beach and Wave Pool Resort welcomes New Year with new facilities, exciting offers
this beach resort seated on a 7-hectare property along the coastline of Tanza, Cavite, offers kids and kids at heart a safe outdoor escape through its myriad of world-class fun water activities and exciting attractions including one themed pool, three wave pools, three pools with slides, one infinity pool.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Villa Excellance Beach and Wave Pool Resort, a modern resort boasting the biggest and grandest wave pool in Cavite, welcomes the new year with a well-curated selection of adventures and activities best shared with family and friends.

Villa Excellance is set to kick start the year with the launch of their grand ballroom that can sit up to 300 guests—the perfect venue for grand affairs, may it be weddings, reunions and conferences, among many others.

Festive celebrations are made possible because of its spacious grounds, equipped with state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting equipment, and styled with tasteful aesthetics that rival world class events halls. For smaller functions, may it be corporate or social gatherings, there are meeting and event rooms, sitting 50 to 80 guests that are sure to make every celebration grand, spectacular, and worthwhile.

Committed to providing “waves of fun for everyone,” this beach resort seated on a 7-hectare property along the coastline of Tanza, Cavite, offers kids and kids at heart a safe outdoor escape through its myriad of world-class fun water activities and exciting attractions including one themed pool, three wave pools, three pools with slides, one infinity pool.

“We are excited to unveil the new face of Villa Excellance to our patrons and guests - a new look, exciting offerings, and good deals best shared with loved ones,” Chief Executive Officer Carlo Antonio Castro shares.

“Now is the fitting time to celebrate new beginnings and advances as we are envisioning to add to our wave pool features by expanding our facilities to four different outlets and cater to all kinds of banquet events. Aside from that, we wanted to become the first water park in Cavite with a cashless system by using an advanced RFID technology," he adds.

The property boasts 11 accommodation types, all beautifully styled with rustic and contemporary elements to complement the surrounding nature.
Photo Release

Raising the bar high in leisure hospitality, Villa Excellance rewards its esteemed guests with worry-free and bespoke stays on their 4-star accommodations. Guests can attest that this modern resort brims with a distinct charm that screams home away from home.

The property boasts 11 accommodation types, all beautifully styled with rustic and contemporary elements to complement the surrounding nature. Its array of villas, rooms and cottages that can accoommodate two guests, small groups of four to six, or even bigger groups of eight to 10. from two to 10 guests.

Each type is well-equipped with what you would expect from an establishment in the city – a flat-screen TV, a dresser that doubles as a working area, air conditioning, and most importantly, a Wi-Fi strong enough to allow one to work from paradise should the need arises.

Positioning itself as the top waterpark destination in Cavite, Villa Excellance is set to open four inviting dining outlets into its very own complex to complete every traveler’s adventure.

Soon to launch are Casa De Excellance, a beachfront fine dining restaurant serves a sumptuous medley of local Caviteño cuisines with a fusion of Spanish dishes that is sure to delight your taste buds; The Sunset Clubhouse, a more casual and relaxed setting that offers light snacks to filling meals using the freshest ingredients straight from the market specially curated by its culinary experts for an intimate get together of friends and family; The Boardwalk Bar and Grill, a place to share cold drinks and good food al-fresco style completed by the sweeping view of the bay; and the Galley Cloud Kitchen, the beach resort’s in-room dining service that promises to deliver your cravings to your hut or table in the resort with a few taps on your phone, through online ordering.

The property observes stringent health and safety measures in line with local government guidelines and holds the Department of Tourism “Safety Seal” to ensure the wellbeing of its guests and team members.

 

For reservations, book direct at https://bit.ly/VillaExcellanceBookNow, email [email protected], send a message at https://bit.ly/VillaExcellance, or call +63 916 523 2802 | +63 998 840 5246. You may also visit https://villaexcellance.com/ for more updates.

BEACH RESORT

RESORT

WAVE POOL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cebu airport named the best in Under 5M Passenger Category by Routes Asia 2023
2 hours ago

Cebu airport named the best in Under 5M Passenger Category by Routes Asia 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
The Mactan-Cebu International Airport was named the best in the Under 5 Million Passenger Category. It bested more than 200...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
The Philippines one of the world's most romantic destinations &mdash; report
4 days ago

The Philippines one of the world's most romantic destinations — report

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
Have you ever wondered what the most romantic destinations are in the world?
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
PLUS63 Festival returns to Cebu
5 days ago

PLUS63 Festival returns to Cebu

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 days ago
After a two-year hiatus brought about by the pandemic, the annual PLUS63 Festival Cebu is back with a vengeanc...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
New Seda hotel to replace old InterCon hotel in Makati
Exclusive
7 days ago

New Seda hotel to replace old InterCon hotel in Makati

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Filipino hotel chain Seda recently announced that by 2024, the flagship Seda One Ayala at the EDSA gateway to the Makati financial...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Aviation expert explains which airplane seats are the safest, 'deadliest'
8 days ago

Aviation expert explains which airplane seats are the safest, 'deadliest'

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
An aviation expert has listed which seats on an airplane can be considered the safest and the most fatal in the event of an...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023
8 days ago

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

8 days ago
Demand for commercial travel is expected to make a full recovery in 2023, with volumes exceeding the 2019 level at the end...
Travel and Tourism
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with