Things to do in Siargao: Coconut straw vendors find new 'raket' as 'human drones'

Sunset in Siargao is believed to be one of the most beautiful in the country. It can be perfectly viewed from the Cloud 9 boardwalk.

MANILA, Philippines — Located in southern Philippines, Siargao is one of the best island destinations in the country as Conde Nast Traveler named the tear-drop-shaped island as Asia's best in 2019.

The so-called "surf capital" of the Philippines is perfect for adventurers as it offers adrenaline-fueled activities.

Sunlight Air recently hosted media and influencers for a trip in the island and here are some things to do in Siargao:

Surf

As the venue for international surfing competitions, Siargao is the best place for surfers. Cloud 9 in General Luna ranked as among the world's top 10 waves, so it's a place to be for surfers. There are many surfing instructors around the place and even non-swimmers can try surfing.

Cliff jumping

Located a few minutes from General Luna, adventurers can go cliff jumping and explore the caves of Magpupungko Rock Pools. Beach lovers can also enjoy the wide beachfront of the place.

Make a TikTok-worthy video

"Human drones" on the Coconut Road are now becoming popular in the island. Tourists will have a reel-worthy video taken by coconut straw vendors.

One of the vendors told Philstar.com that they are just selling straws, but tourists keep on asking them to film or photograph them so they now learned how to capture what they claim as the "best" images and videos for TikTok.

Sunset viewing

Sunset in Siargao is believed to be one of the most beautiful in the country. It can be perfectly viewed from the Cloud 9 boardwalk.

Boat riding

Boat riding and bamboo rafting are just some of the activities the Maasin River tourism is offering. Thanks to the river's panoramic views, boating is perfect for friends and families.

Chill

For free time in Siargao, staying in Siargao Bleu Resorts and Spa is recommendable. The resort offers relaxing activities such as massage and eating fresh seafood. The bar facing the beach while watching the sunset is perfect to call it a day.

Domestic boutique charter airline Sunlight Air offers chartered flights to bring its guests to and from travel destinations like Siargao, with more local dream destinations like Cebu and Bohol to be added soon. Its fleet is composed of three ATR 72-500s, a twin turboprop engine manufactured in France. Its fleet was strategically chosen considering the geographical structure of the Philippines and the airline's goal of flying short-haul and inter-island flights.

---

Editor's note: The tour to Siargao was hosted by Sunlight Air to promote tourism in the area. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

RELATED: Traveling to Siargao? 3 islands you shouldn't miss