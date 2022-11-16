^

Travel and Tourism

How this iconic golf course in Clark, Pampanga is shifting to more green practices

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 5:55pm
Mimosa Plus aims to modernize and develop the golf course so that it not only becomes more playable, but ultimately, more sustainable. This major renovation project began as early as 2016 under its new owner, the Filinvest Group.
MANILA, Philippines — For golfers—whether hobbyists, amateurs or professionals—part of the sport’s enjoyment is the tranquility of playing an 18-hole game among vast green spaces.

But whether golfers are conscious of it or not, the greenest golf courses are not actually green. On an average, a golf course can consume a million liter water a day to irrigate its hectares of grass—leaving a negative impact to the environment.

Fortunately, changes in the golfing industry are now happening. Here in the Philippines, the Mimosa Plus Golf Course in Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga is taking the lead toward sustainability.  

Mimosa Plus aims to modernize and develop the golf course so that it not only becomes more playable, but ultimately, more sustainable. This major renovation project began as early as 2016 under its new owner, the Filinvest Group.

The Mountainview course provides breathtaking views of the natural surroundings, from running streams to the silhouette of Mt. Arayat.
Most iconic for its countless century-old acacia trees, Mimosa Plus carries two 18-hole golf courses that wind around these massive, shady trees—making it unique from other golf courses in the country. Although the Acacia course is currently closed, the Mountainview course is operating and offering breathtaking views of the natural surroundings, from running streams to the silhouette of Mt. Arayat.

The golf course itself was designed and built around the land’s natural layout and not one acacia tree was cut ever since its opening.

So taking this green effort to next level, the new management led by Filinvest will also apply for certification from the Golf Environment Organization, a leading sustainability organization in the golfing industry established as early as 2006.

To achieve this, Mimosa Plus has replaced its grass to Zoysia from Thailand, which consumes less water and less fertilizer. This grass breed does not only less cost, it is also lessens the environmental footprint of the golf course.

Also set in place is a new and improved irrigation system, which has allowed Mimosa Plus to save as much as a thousand cubic liters of water since the renovations began.

On top of its sustainability efforts, Mimosa Plus, also takes pride in empowering the local community. The management hires and trains around 40 Aetas, the indigenous people of Pampanga, to help in their livelihood.

(From left) Chroma Hospitality Inc. Country Manager James Montenegro, Filinvest Hospitality Corporation Senior Vice President Francis Gotianun and Quest Plus Conference Center - Clark and Mimosa Plus Golf General Manager Michael Gapin
Newly refurbished clubhouse

Mimosa Plus and Filinvest officials shared these plans last October at the opening of the golf course’s newly refurbished clubhouse, which is also part of the renovation project.

Now with a brighter and more welcoming ambiance, the Mimosa Plus Golf Clubhouse is complete with amenities such as shower and locker rooms for both male and female golfers. Sanctuary like, each has a Jacuzzi, a powder area, and even a sauna.  

There’s also a new gym where golfers can warm up before tee-off, or still workout after their games. Also part of the clubhouse is a world-class Pro Shop that carries golfing equipment, sportswear and footwear.

Now serving French cuisine

Open at 6 a.m., Baker J is the perfect spot to start a golf game, or just to experience joie de vivre, the French way.
At the heart of the recently reopened clubhouse is Baker J that promises to bring the best and fullest French culinary experience to golfers and non-golfers alike.

“At Baker J, we take pride of the French culinary experience—from sourcing the ingredients to the way the food is being prepared and served to the culinary artwork of our French chef Jean Louise Leon to the different types of cheeses and wines used in cooking. Everything else is taken in at its highest level,” Chroma Hospitality Country Manager James Montenegro shared.

Born and raised in France, Leon is also Quest Plus Clark’s executive chef. He has crafted an all-day dining menu of both comforting, like eggs benedict, and exquisite, such as a duck confit, dishes. More importantly, he promises to uphold the freshest ingredients from Pampanga, which is the culinary capital of the country.

Of course, the French pastries are as much stars in the menu. This include crisp and flaky Croissant, Petite Madeleine (made using traditional techniques) and the indulgent Kouign-Amann also known as “butter cake.”

The restaurant offers a menu of both comforting and exquisite French dishes that uphold the freshest ingredients from Pampanga, which is the culinary capital of the country.
All-day breakfast options include Eggs Benedict, which you could enjoy with sautéed spinach or with smoked salmon, tangy and savory Shakshuka and the hearty Spicy Beef & Lamb Sausages. Must-tries from the new menu is the French dish Coq Au Vin from Burgundy, Baker J’s signature Confit de Canard made with duck confit croquettes, and Pan-Seared Salmon Steak with Ratatouille, among others.

The French café also crafts signature beverages, from refreshing summer drinks to detox options, espresso, frappe and even mocktails and cocktails.

Open at 6 a.m., Baker J is the perfect spot to start a golf game, or just to experience joie de vivre, the French way.

Baker J Clark is under Quest Plus Clark, a premium hotel managed by Chroma Hospitality. It first opened as a virtual patisserie in 2020 in response to the pandemic. Its first branch is located at Crimson Filinvest City Alabang.

CLARK PAMPANGA

FILINVEST GROUP

GOLF

SUSTAINABILITY
Travel and Tourism
