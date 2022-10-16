'Beach house for the stars': Why celebrities often go to this Pangasinan resort

MANILA, Philippines — Human rights advocate Francis Baraan IV believes that his beach house in Dasol, Pangasinan is a celebrity haven because of its brand of service and hospitality.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Baraan revealed that Sirom Beach House has hosted popular celebrities such as "Start Up PH" star Bea Alonzo and her boyfriend Dominic Roque and actress Jodi Sta. Maria. Other celebrities who have stayed at the beach house include Maui Taylor, Maricar de Mesa, Barbie Imperial, Margo Midwinter, Diego Loyzaga, Ivan Dorschner, Derek Ramsay, Tim Yap, Ellen Adarna, Kate Torralba, Elisse Joson and Cesar Montano.

“We have the Sirom brand of service and hospitality down pat. Usually, when my brother Dr. Amadeus Baraan and I are in residence — staying at the resort — we always make sure that we personally welcome all the guests, strike up conversations with them, get to know them, and tailor and curate their stay and experience according to their wishes, needs and personalities. We do this across the board and treat everybody as our personal guests. And we just extend the same service and hospitality to the celebrities who stay at Sirom,” Baraan said.

“Mostly, though, the celebrities that stay are either good, old friends and personal long-time social media mutuals on Twitter. The rest became good friends after hosting them. They have become regular guests, and have been our biggest de facto endorsers and patrons. We also offer special rates and deals for a very select group media people, influencers and celebrities we haven't met yet and whom we think would be a good fit for the Sirom brand,” he added.

He said that he and his brother Deo have a passion for interior design and architecture, adding that their "fanatical attention to detail" reflects on their boutique resort's feel and aesthetic.

“So, I guess what makes celebs come back or visit Sirom, is in large part, also due to the overall vibe and feel of the entire property — from the outdoor and indoor areas, the communal spaces, and to the décor and ambience of the casitas, rooms, and suites — every corner is made and marketed to look Instagram-swoonworthy,” he said.

Baraan also explained why they chose to design the beach house with a modern, contemporary tropical Asian vibe.

“We decided to go with the cogon, thatched roof, wooden railings and white building, which is in keeping with Balinese-, Tulum- and Filipino-inspired large, modern nipa hut villa aesthetic. And for the interiors, we went for the same wooden, earthy, muted tones and textures for the furniture, and made a conscious decision to make the paintings be the focal point — the main conversation pieces — since they were the only pops of vibrant colors,” he said.

The advocate/hotel resort owner revealed that all the artworks, objet d'art and accent pieces were handpicked by him or were bought from travels abroad. There were also gifts from his artist friends, including a piece by Aaron Mempin. "In fact, three of the artworks were actually also created by me — a mediocre attempt at abstract painting,” he quipped.

Sirom Beach House's location, situated along the popular Tambobong White Beach, is an added bonus. With its hybrid design that marries Filipino and Balinese tropical architecture, Baraan described their family's beachfront boutique resort as "very straightforward, unpretentious, almost nondescript."

Opened last April 2018, the beach house is the first Dasol beachfront boutique hotel property accredited by Department of Tourism as a resort.

“Positive feedbacks and glowing reviews from guests are the real award — the best reward — for us. We place premium on guests' satisfaction above any prestigious recognition or nomination,” he said.

