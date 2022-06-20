Experience autumn-winter seasons with the best of these destinations

Up north—in Europe and North America to be exact—foreign cultures and delights are abound, made even more special by the season of cold and the merrymaking of Yuletide.

MANILA, Philippines — Have you fulfilled your 2022 travel goals? If you’re ready to satisfy your grand wanderlust, then nothing beats an out-of-country trip, especially with the reopening of international borders this year.

Fancy this, losing yourself in the magic and majesty of the wintry and autumnal. Perhaps you may want to tick off from your bucket list the experience of first snow or taking a lungful of crisp, earthy autumn air amid scenic views—and more.

Up north—in Europe and North America to be exact—foreign cultures and delights are abound, made even more special by the season of cold and the merrymaking of Yuletide. If this is what floats your boat, well, have we got just the right destinations for you!

Here are the best places to go northside of the globe:

Photo Release A winter trip to cities and villages of Austria, Germany and Switzerland is ideal on Christmas time for a litany of reasons, on top of which are their festive Christmas markets.

A winter trip to the cities and villages of Austria, Germany and Switzerland is ideal during Christmas time for a litany of reasons, on top of which are their festive Christmas markets. Here, get the chance to weave past stalls picking out the perfect gifts amid snow, carolers and the warm glow of candlelight—maybe even take a taste of their fine mulled wine as you chitchat with the locals.

On this trip, you also get to discover and sightsee Vienna, Salzburg, Munich, Innsbruck, Lucerne and the Liechtenstein capital of Vaduz. Take stock of the wonder of old towns and traditions, the grandeur of the alpine and more.

Photo Release If you want more Swiss delights, then a dedicated trip to Switzerland is definitely called for.

If you want more Swiss delights, then a dedicated trip to Switzerland is definitely called for. More than the gently undulating wonder of the Alps, Switzerland is also ready to regale you with their hospitality, their craftsmanship, especially in wood-carving, and their local tastes, particularly their cheeses, wines, breads and chocolates.

Better yet, meet the artisans themselves: a visit to the local vineyard and its winemakers where there’s a view of Lake Geneva and the Maison Cailler chocolate factory in Broc and know the secrets from the chocolatiers themselves.

All this and more in Switzerland in the fall!

Photo Release Hop on the next trip to dive right into the marvelous sights and sounds England, Scotland and Wales.

Are you fascinated by castles and royal houses old and new? Are you a fan of world-class artists and performers? Do you enjoy breathtaking, idyllic landscapes? Then hop on the next trip to dive right into the marvelous sights and sounds of England, Scotland and Wales.

Ponder the enigma of the Stonehenge, the well-preserved Roman Baths and the old history of the Tudor town in Ludlow. Explore the romantic wedding haven that is Gretna Green, learn about one of the old fortified landmarks that is the Edinburgh castle, walk along the birthplace of the legendary playwright Shakespeare in Stratford-upon-Avon, and finally watch the artistic performances from the annual Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo during its festivals!

Photo Release You get the best vantage point to this ethereal showcase in the Arctic sky when you visit Finland and Sweden.

Ever wondered about the meteorological phenomenon called the northern lights? Also known as the Aurora Borealis, this mesmerizing colorful light show is formed by the reaction of the solar winds and the earth’s atmospheric gases. You get the best vantage point to this ethereal showcase in the Arctic sky when you visit Finland and Sweden.

More than this light show of course, this side of Scandanavia also offers the most immersive adventures in the cold. You can connect with the locals like the Sami and join them in their homestead to learn about reindeer herding, as well as their local traditions and history.

Slide into Rovaniemi, the hometown of beloved Jolly Old St. Nicholas of Myra, best known to us as Santa Claus. Here, you can even take a reindeer-drawn sleigh ride here—as long as you’re nice!

Photo Release A long drive across Norther California is a triple treat of cityscapes, forestry and breezy ocean coastlines as you traverse along Yosemite National Park, the towering redwoods and beautiful Lake Tahoe.

If long rides are more your speed, then call shotgun and go on a 17-mile one to savor beautiful roadside views in Northern California. It’s a triple treat of cityscapes, forestry and breezy ocean coastlines as you traverse along Yosemite National Park, the towering redwoods and beautiful Lake Tahoe.

Punctuate your trip with a hearty, farm-fresh meal in Monterey. And what’s a Golden State trip without a swig of one of their premier spirits, the Cabernet Sauvignon, in particular, from one of the 400 wineries in Napa Valley—a perfect way to end the day.

Best, sustainable partner for travel

Photo Release Be My Guest Italy Tuscany Florence Castello Del Trebbio with Anna and Alberto

If you’re keen on having these life-changing experiences, all of these trips are made possible and easier through Trafalgar.

Trafalgar is the market leader for guided travel in Europe and North America, with more than 300 itineraries assembled by a team of experts, ensuring that you get the most and the best of every destination. For 75 years, the travel company has made over 5 million guests happy with their finely curated experiences.

And lucky us, we can catch Trafalgar at the Pan Pacific Travel Booths 245 and 246 at the upcoming Travel Tour Expo from June 24 to 26 at SMX Convention Center Manila.

To make travels even more meaningful, Trafalgar guests will also enjoy Make Travel Matter and Be My Guest experiences. Make Travel Matter experience is designed to help promote responsible tourism while encouraging community benefit.

Be My Guest, on the other hand, is one of Trafalgar’s signature offerings. It puts the spotlight on the extraordinary locals who open their homes for guests so they can truly live like locals themselves. Be My Guest is designed to combat over-tourism all while supporting local businesses. This is one well-loved, exclusive experience highly raved by Trafalgar guests.

Make your holiday trips extra special this year, choose to tour differently and worry-free with Trafalgar!

To find out more exciting itineraries and get dibs on discounted experiences, visit https://www.trafalgar.com/en-sg.