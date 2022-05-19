Book your â€˜revenge travelâ€™ at two expos by Philippine Travel Agencies Association

Book your ‘revenge travel’ at two expos by Philippine Travel Agencies Association

From June 24 to 26, 2022, the Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) proudly presents the PTAA 29th Travel Tour Expo & 7th International Travel Trade Expo to be held at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — After months of lockdown, travelers are more than ready to catch up on the trips they have missed and have put on hold. As the COVID-19 situation appears to be calming down and after the government’s decision to ease alert levels, people are now in a rush to book trips and vacations in a surge they call “revenge travel.”

This reflects a newfound desire to travel like never before and really make the next trip really count. What better way for travelers to take advantage of the opportunities to travel once again than by going to the next grand travel and tour expo.

With the theme, “Braving and Shaping the Future of Travel,” the upcoming face-to-face travel tour expo will surely perk up the tourism industry with great travel deals and awesome tour packages available to both foreign and domestic travelers.

The PTAA 29th Travel Tour Expo & 7th International Travel Trade Expo promise a bigger expo, with more than 150 exhibitors that will occupy Function Rooms 1 to 5 on the 2nd floor of SMX Convention Center Manila.

Organizers estimate 35,000 to 45,000 visitors will be gathering at the three-day travel and tour expo to attend to their travel requirements.

The biggest travel trade event offers the right kind of convenience and opportunities for travelers so they can choose their destination, pick from their favored travel schedules, and be able to reserve their handpicked accommodation with total ease. Travelers can settle their itinerary, avail of travel insurance, and book their land transportation vehicles and airline tickets on the spot.

Moreover, a good number of tour operators are present to assist travel seekers in choosing the best vacation packages and activities that fit their lifestyle, personality and budget.

Guests can also look forward to event-exclusive promotions and discounts on airfare, accommodations, and tours.

For PTAA, the 29th Travel Tour Expo & 7th International Travel Trade Expo best coincides with the government’s decision to ease the travel restrictions in Metro Manila.

With the lifting of the "No Vax, No Ride" policy, local government units opted to relax their own protocols and further opened their borders to visitors coming from the National Capital Region.

Given that health and safety concerns over the COVID-19 situation remain high among travelers, the standard health protocols are still in place, as facilitated and monitored by the LGUS, reassuring travelers of their safety.