Spark romance this Valentine’s Day with Las Casas Filipinas

From specially-curated romantic Valentine’s Day dining experiences, breathtaking backdrops and unique spaces, couples will be swept off their feet.

MANILA, Philippines — Amp up the romance this season of love with Valentine’s offerings of Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar. From specially-curated romantic Valentine’s Day dining experiences, breathtaking backdrops and unique spaces, couples will be swept off their feet.

Las Casas of love

Photo Release The iconic heritage and beach resort boasts stunning views, perfect for a romantic escapade

Celebrate the season of love with the most romantic getaway package at Las Casas, Bataan. The iconic heritage and beach resort boasts stunning views, perfect for a romantic escapade.

From February 13-15, couples can spoil themselves with one to two nights of love packages.

The One Night of Love Package priced at P12,000 includes an overnight stay in a standard room or Casa for two (2), breakfast, gourmet special Valentine’s Dinner. Enjoy a heritage walking tour, Hotel de Oriente complimentary access, balsa river cruise and tour and Colonial Kalesa ride. It also extends a late check-out until 4 pm. Stay date is Feb 14 to 15.

Couples looking to spend more time together can get more savings when they avail the Two Nights of Love Package, priced at P15,000. The package includes two nights stay in a standard room or Casa for two (2), breakfast, one (1) gourmet special Valentine’s Dinner on Feb. 14, Heritage walking tour, Hotel de Oriente complimentary access, Balsa river cruise and tour and Colonial Kalesa ride. It extends a late Check out at 4 pm. Stay date is from February 13 to 15.

Double the love at Las Casas Quezon City

Photo Release The popular city destination for romantic events gives couples an evening of romance with a tailored private dining experience.

Las Casas Quezon City treats couples with more than one offering for a perfect Valentine’s day.

The most romantic ambiance is paired with a four-course set menu good for two (2) persons, two glasses of wine, a serenade and features a flower shop and photo booth by Gina Galang. For P6,000, couples can choose their romantic spot either in Plaza Area, Fountain Side, Main Dining or Casa Palanca. For P7,000, the romantic dinner can be booked in Pool Side, Garden, Casa Monroy, Casa Castillo or Casa Garchitorena. Available from February 12 to February 14.

The popular city destination for romantic events gives couples an evening of romance with a tailored private dining experience.For the price of P20,000, the romantic dinner gives a deluxe and exclusive experience that includes a five-course menu curated by the Executive Chef, a bottle of wine, a 15-minute serenade by a violinist and a personal butler.

For the third Valentine’s Day offering, Las Casas Quezon City teams up with VS hotel for a two-in-one romantic dining and stay package. After a romantic dinner at Las Casas QC, couples can retreat to a blissful overnight stay for two (2) at Victoria Sports Hotel. The package also comes with facial care for two, plated breakfast at VS Hotel, access to gym, spa and pool, complimentary parking for one (1) vehicle and free London Cab transportation from VS Hotel to Las Casas QC and vice versa. Promo runs from February 12 to 28.

For inquiries and reservations, visit the website here, message or call Las Casa QC at +63 917 136 6796 or +63 933 822 4522 or visit their Facebook page here.