Summer getaway ideas: The art of doing nothing in Davao

On a private island off the coast of the Davao Gulf, surrounded by coconut trees, unspoiled reef and a marine sanctuary, the resort promises that it is “where gracious hospitality meets tropical elegance.”

MANILA, Philippines — After my monastery stay, gracious arrangements were made for me to visit Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.

While it was not part of my original itinerary, I thought it would make a nice juxtaposition for my theme — the "Art of Doing Nothing with Nobody" — to go from monk’s cell to luxury accommodations.

On a private island off the coast of the Davao Gulf, surrounded by coconut trees, unspoiled reef and a marine sanctuary, the resort promises that it is “where gracious hospitality meets tropical elegance.”

I’ll tell you a not-so-secret secret — the best way to begin your trip to Lubi is through Benjarong restaurant in Davao Dusit Thani (in the heart of the city). The three-hour land trip from Malaybalay meant I reached Davao City at 1 p.m., and very hungry.

Benjarong has been awarded best Thai restaurant in the region — and it fulfilled my every expectation. The food was authentic, impeccably presented, and with top-notch personal attention. The meal set the stage for what was to come.

Now heavily sedated by carbs and in partial food coma, I took a short van ride to the jetty behind the hotel. A gracious crew welcomed me onto a private boat. The dazzling sunlight, salty breeze, sparkling waters, and beautiful mountains-meet-ocean scenery along the way erased any traces of sleepiness and brought my senses back to life.

We approached the island’s jetty, and I noticed some motion on the shore. As I disembarked, I realized it was two graceful ladies dancing in Thai attire, and a gentleman who I later learned was David, one of the resort managers. Not expecting this, I looked behind me to see who they were welcoming. Nobody but me!

Well, this is a delight — I thought to myself. With the wooden pier as my red carpet, I straightened up and walked my “ramp” to the welcoming group. So, this is what it feels like to be “royalty”! Enjoy the moment — whispered a voice in my ear. And my wide smile did show!

I checked in, and a short golf cart ride took me to my villa. As the door was dramatically opened for me, I felt instantly blown away and at home. I have always loved British tropical colonial interiors — I decorated my home in this style — but this was next level. It’s the kind of design that makes you feel like you’ve entered an exceptional and elegant world, while inviting you to put up your feet and laze on the couch. My villa, one of 18, had a private dipping pool, a sun deck, and an outdoor tub.

Well, I thought to myself — I think I’m not in Kansas anymore!

After unpacking, I once again set up my “work” station — which, like the monastery, turned out to be for staging purposes only. A nice long nap, and I was ready to wander around my surroundings again – in resort attire (unlike in the Abbey, no dress code this time).

Walking around the island and marveling at its well-thought out facilities brought to mind memories of my young family. I pictured how my kids would have enjoyed the giant chess set, the air hockey table, the dedicated e-gaming area, the wide expanse of green to run around. As teens, they would have enjoyed playing billiards or table tennis, the Recording Room (a karaoke room where I assumed you could do your own music videos), and taking photos by the infinity pool or at the beach .

I thought it was a perfect place for “older” young couples, perhaps a proposal in the air... or celebrating their destination wedding in the on-site chapel. Grandparents with their clan gathered, all happily occupied. Yes, I was feeling a little sentimental, but also imagining how many future good memories would be made in this place.

Well, first priority for this solo traveler – the spa! After a two-year wait, I finally booked my first massage. As good as an electronic massage chair may be, nothing can replace the therapeutic, relaxing feeling of human touch. I savored every minute of my one and a half hours, and was grateful that it was so reasonably priced. I floated out of that spa in a daze. Had dinner by the pool, and was early to bed.

'Field of stars'

The next morning, the island crew had a special two-hour island tour by boat planned for me. As designated family travel organizer, I had been used to weeks of research and working on an itinerary that would satisfy every member of my family’s wishes – what hotel/Airbnb to book, what airline to take, where to eat, what to do. How nice to be simply led by the hand, and say, "Yes, take me to do whatever you have planned."

David escorted me to the jetty, where the boat was waiting, including the captain, his mate, and my specially assigned Guest Relations Assistant Jona, who shyly told me that she was one of the dancing ladies at my arrival. They were to take me around the Davao de Oro shores and stop wherever I wished to take a dip. Thirty minutes into our boat ride, they had pointed out to me nearby mangroves, a couple of other resorts, a sand bar, and Compostela Valley on the mainland. The place name brought back wonderful memories of my 2015 Camino pilgrimage in Spain, and I was delighted to learn that there was also a Compostela Valley on this side of the world! I told Jona that Compostela meant “Field of Stars," such a charming name isn’t it? And she agreed.

We reached a beautiful coral garden and Jona and the crew encouraged me to jump in. I looked at the lone snorkel set, vest and fins. I looked at Jona. “Will you snorkel with me?” I asked her. “I will have more fun if you do.”

The crew looked at each other. It was their job after all, to make sure I had fun. The first mate made a radio call to the resort, they pulled up anchor, and we sped back to the jetty, where Jona ran back across the pier to put on her bathing suit. A second set of snorkeling equipment was delivered, posthaste. We returned to the coral garden, put on our gear, and jumped into the clear, blue water.

It was Jona’s first time to snorkel, and she was giddy and giggly. We spent around 45 minutes exploring the area, and pointing out to each other the colorful marine life we spotted down below. To our surprise and delight, a sea turtle swam alongside us for a few minutes — no photo proof, sorry. But our hearts leapt in our chests and we were mesmerized, until the turtle swam away.

Back on the boat, Jona and I, wrapped in towels, chatted happily about our shared experience. The first mate handed her a bottle of water with the resort logo on it, and teased her, asking her how it felt to be a guest. Jona took a photo of the bottle, to share with her friends as proof of her incredible day.

As we headed back to Lubi, we talked about our families and our current circumstances. She told me that the resort staff thought I was a most unusual guest. A woman of a certain age, by herself, in a family resort. They were given special instructions to make sure I was safe and well looked-after, though I am sure they extend that same hospitality and care to each and every guest. I explained the purpose of my trip, my time at the monastery, and she nodded, curious and wide-eyed. We talked about relationships and dreams. As we passed the last curve of ocean to the resort, we gazed at the mountains to our left. She said, quietly, “Ang ganda ng ginawa ng Diyos, hindi po ba?” *

I nodded and smiled. Yes, He did.

More delights ahead

My last night at the resort was a specially arranged dinner at Gati, their Thai restaurant, at that time not yet open to guests. The chef had come to meet me earlier and work out a special menu. I was excited!

To my pleasant surprise, the Resort Managers, David and Jessa, and Food & Beverage manager Sharon, were waiting for me with a bottle of champagne at the sunset deck, which was right beside Gati. They wanted to show me the beautiful view from the area. We sat on the deck and toasted to a wonderful trip. I thanked them for the unprecedented level of care and attentiveness by the staff. No detail was too small. I told them that as I was sunbathing by the main pool, a waiter came with a plate of cucumber slices on ice – “to cool down my eyes” he said. (I put them on, enjoyed the chill, and ate them after.)

One only needed to make a slight turn of the head and someone was at my side to take note of any request, and to move discreetly away when the desired item was delivered.

From the deck, we watched as sea turtles bobbed their heads close to shore. They lay their eggs close to where we were seated, Sharon explained. “But they won’t come near as long as we are here.”

Trying to seem invisible (like ninjas to the turtles!) we turned off the ambient lights and sat still. I barely breathed. No luck; they were too smart for us. We decided to end our attempt at clandestine egg laying operations and proceed with dinner.

Beside Gati is a dramatic Bernard Pacquing sculpture entirely out of driftwood, arranged in an igloo shape. After admiring it from all angles, I asked the staff if anyone had climbed inside. They shook their heads. I studied it, and found small crawlspaces between the branches. I made it! I asked them to take my photo.

After I crawled out, they all took turns climbing inside and taking photos as well. We laughed at each other’s funny poses. Of course, my next thought was to climb the sculpture and sit on top, but it looked so delicately balanced that I was afraid of turning that beautiful art installation into a disaster of pile of wood. (Later, one of the owners told me it was actually sturdy enough to climb. That will have to be for my next visit!).

My dinner was wonderful. And I went to bed, dreaming of the turtle, the ocean, and the day’s delights.

The next morning, I walked down the pier to the boat that would take me back to the city, and board my flight to Manila. As I neared its end, I heard footsteps running after me and looked behind. It was Jona. With both hands, she handed me a small black bag, and said it was a gift for giving her one of the most memorable days of her life. I was surprised and touched.

I opened it when I arrived home. It was a keychain with a turtle on it, and the resort logo on the back.

Dusit Thani means “Town in Heaven." Lubi is Bisaya for “coconut tree." There is chanting, coffee, and coconut trees in heaven. God made a beautiful world, didn’t He?