







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Clark airport finalist at world design awards
Clark International Airport
Photo release

                     

                        

                           
Clark airport finalist at world design awards

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2021 - 6:49pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Clark International Airport is among the top six finalists at this year's World Selection at Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards under the Airport category.



The airport's new terminal building, which was unveiled last month, is set to compete with the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt (Germany), Athens International Airport (Greece), South Wing Hazrat Sultan International Airport (Kazakhstan), New Plymouth Airport (New Zealand) and LaGuardia Airport, Terminal B (New York).



The four-level terminal is 110,000 square meters and has the capacity to accommodate eight million passengers annually.



“This nomination is a recognition of the outstanding qualities of Clark International Airport – even with the fluidity of its state of art technology, this Airport reflects a deep sense of place as it takes inspiration from the natural formations and surrounding landscape,” said Bi Yong Chungunco, Chief Executive Officer of the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp (LIPAD), the consortium in charge of the airport’s operations and maintenance.



Designed by Populous, the modern airport features a dedicated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) lounge, walk-through commercial spaces, gender-neutral toilets and elevators and escalators in each boarding gate – making the terminal accessible to all.



Populous Architect Ben Dawson said that at the heart of the airport's design is passenger experience. Populous is known for designer sporting facilities, arenas and convention centers with projects all over the world.



The Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards was created in 2015.



The World Selections pay tribute to the qualities of innovation, creativity, reflection of local, natural and cultural heritage, and ecological efficiency, as well as the values of social interaction and participation which the United Nations holds in high regard.



This year, 24 selected finalists are set to compete in the Airport, University Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports Facilities categories.



World Selection winners are expected to be unveiled in late November or early December 2021.



In addition to the 24 selected finalists, the continental winners for the categories of Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels, and Restaurants will be announced in September.



SM Prime Holding's S Maison was the Continental Winner of the Special Prize for Interior under the Shopping Malls Category in 2017.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CLARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Restore liberties' to vaccinated, says travel giant TUI
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
'Restore liberties' to vaccinated, says travel giant TUI


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
German travel giant TUI said vaccinated travellers should have their "liberties fully restored", as it announced Thursday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hyun Bin: 'Travel is essential;' 'touring the Philippines would be great'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Hyun Bin: 'Travel is essential;' 'touring the Philippines would be great'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Hyun Bin recounted many stories and details during the interview, especially of his interesting and memorable experience shooting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report shows early bright spots in domestic travel recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
Report shows early bright spots in domestic travel recovery


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
While there may be an impending implementation of enhanced community quarantine for the third time in the National Capital...

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 El Nido, Cebu among 50 Best Islands in the World
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
El Nido, Cebu among 50 Best Islands in the World


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
Palawan is the second best island while Cebu lands on the 25th spot in Big 7 Travel's 50 Best Islands in the World 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wil Dasovich beats vloggers around the world, wins big in Malta
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
28 days ago

                              
                              
Wil Dasovich beats vloggers around the world, wins big in Malta


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino content creator Wil Dasovich won the Vlogfest Malta 2021, beating 10 other vloggers from around the world.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Siargao hailed as one of Time&rsquo;s Top 100 world&rsquo;s greatest places of 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
28 days ago

                              
                              
Siargao hailed as one of Time’s Top 100 world’s greatest places of 2021


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
The country’s surfing capital Siargao, once again earned international recognition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Travel and Tourism
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with