Clark airport finalist at world design awards

MANILA, Philippines — Clark International Airport is among the top six finalists at this year's World Selection at Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards under the Airport category.

The airport's new terminal building, which was unveiled last month, is set to compete with the Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt (Germany), Athens International Airport (Greece), South Wing Hazrat Sultan International Airport (Kazakhstan), New Plymouth Airport (New Zealand) and LaGuardia Airport, Terminal B (New York).

The four-level terminal is 110,000 square meters and has the capacity to accommodate eight million passengers annually.

“This nomination is a recognition of the outstanding qualities of Clark International Airport – even with the fluidity of its state of art technology, this Airport reflects a deep sense of place as it takes inspiration from the natural formations and surrounding landscape,” said Bi Yong Chungunco, Chief Executive Officer of the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp (LIPAD), the consortium in charge of the airport’s operations and maintenance.

Designed by Populous, the modern airport features a dedicated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) lounge, walk-through commercial spaces, gender-neutral toilets and elevators and escalators in each boarding gate – making the terminal accessible to all.

Populous Architect Ben Dawson said that at the heart of the airport's design is passenger experience. Populous is known for designer sporting facilities, arenas and convention centers with projects all over the world.

The Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards was created in 2015.

The World Selections pay tribute to the qualities of innovation, creativity, reflection of local, natural and cultural heritage, and ecological efficiency, as well as the values of social interaction and participation which the United Nations holds in high regard.

This year, 24 selected finalists are set to compete in the Airport, University Campuses, Passenger Stations and Sports Facilities categories.

World Selection winners are expected to be unveiled in late November or early December 2021.

In addition to the 24 selected finalists, the continental winners for the categories of Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels, and Restaurants will be announced in September.

SM Prime Holding's S Maison was the Continental Winner of the Special Prize for Interior under the Shopping Malls Category in 2017.