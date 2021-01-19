How to enjoy Sinulog, Dinagyang festivals 2021 at home

MANILA, Philippines — One of the aspects of any Philippine fiesta is food, and since there are still health protocols in place due to the pandemic, most of us are still stuck at home instead of being on the ground joining in the fun.

But you can still have all the fun while at home.

Cebu's Sinulog and Iloilo's Dinagyang are arguably among the biggest fiestas in the country held every January. These festivals are the center of the Santo Niño Catholic celebrations in the country.

For those who would like to feel the spirit of these fiestas in their homes, here are some ways.

Have a Sinulog feast at home

Over a hundred restaurants and food establishments are joining Foodpanda's Sinulog celebration that allows foodies to enjoy their go-to food orders at a discount of 20% and up. And for new users, using the code PINKSINULOG can give P50 off on first three orders with a minimum order value of P149 until January 31.



Enjoy 35% off on budget-friendly Korean meals from OK! Oppa’s Kitchen, which has multiple branches all over Cebu. Among the many items to choose from are the famous kimchi fried rice, served in gochujang sauce and topped with a sunny-side-up egg, as well as the octopus samgyeopsal, or sotanghon noodles with fried egg and octopus, pork muksal in gochujang sauce. Also joining in the fun are Hebrews Shebrews, which has a list of special milk teas you can choose from at 40% off.

A discussion of favorite Cebuano dining destinations wouldn’t be complete without the mention of Orange Brutus. The brand has been around since the early ’80s as the metro’s first hamburger food chain. Since then, the restaurant has expanded its offerings to welcome entire families. One of the best-sellers is the sizzling burger steak. Another go-to is the fried Chicken Brutus, which customers usually pair with a mango shake. Get all these and more at 20% off.



Tagged as “the largest company-owned shawarma chain in the Philippines,” Cebuano brand Leylam offers affordable and quality Turkish-inspired food. Leylam’s signature shawarma that comes in three different styles: over rice, noodles, or in a wrap, come at 25% discount for a minimum order of P299.

Dinagyang goes digital

As the annual Dinagyang Festival goes virtual to keep everyone safe while still celebrating, GMA RTV commits to bring Dinagyang Digital 2021 to more Kapusong Ilonggo through GMA RTV 6 Iloilo's wide reach.

GMA Regional TV (RTV), in partnership with Iloilo Festivals Foundation, Inc. and the Iloilo City Government, is set to air the Dinagyang Digital 2021 this January 24 via GMA TV 6 Iloilo and simulcast on GMA TV 6 Guimaras, GMA TV 5 Roxas, GMA TV 2 Kalibo and GMA TV 7 Tablas.



“GMA Regional TV is very proud to be a partner of the Iloilo Festivals Foundation, Inc. and the Iloilo City Government, led by its dynamic Mayor Jerry Trenas, in bringing into every Ilonggo's home, the Dinagyang Digital 2021,” said GMA Network’s Regional TV and Synergy Vice President and Head Oliver Victor Amoroso in his message.

“This world-class TV special to be aired on your Kapuso Network on Sunday, January 24, from 7 to 10 a.m., encapsulates the Ilonganons devotion to Sr. Santo Niño, a devotion that has never waned nor wavered and has remained resolute amidst these trying times under a global pandemic.”



Amoroso also reaffirmed the Kapuso Network’s unwavering dedication to providing viewers with quality programs and activities.

“Despite the challenges in 2020, the City of Iloilo, its citizens and your GMA Regional TV remain steadfast to our commitment to various initiatives that impact the lives of more individuals, families and communities. Congratulations to the IIFI, the Iloilo City Government and to all the people of Iloilo for this year’s celebration of Dinagyang Festival. Bato Iloilo! Viva Sr. Santo Niño!”