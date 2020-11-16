THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list
Look forward to these five new hiking trails in Hong Kong that you can place on top of your travel bucket list.
Photo Release
LIST: 5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list
(Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — When traveling, hiking is one of the many activities Filipinos love to do, which allows them to have an adventure while immersing in nature. Now that tourism is slowly reopening, with travel and safety protocols set in place, Filipinos are once again in the lookout for hiking destinations.

But what if they can already experience hiking without leaving home? And even more surprising is that they can do so with Hong Kong’s famous mountain trails?

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) opened up the city virtually, which encourages Filipino adventurers and travelers alike to have a 360-degree view of mountains, beaches, and other outdoor destinations Hong Kong has to offer by clicking here.

In the 360-degree virtual tour, you can view five new hiking trails in Hong Kong that you can look forward to and place on top of your travel bucket list:

1. Brick Hill

Average hiking time: About 2 hours; Difficulty: Easy

5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list

Not known to many that underneath Ocean Park’s famous cable cars is a hiking trail that leads you to the peak of the Brick Hill where you can enjoy taking snaps of the stunning seascape and mountain views it has to offer.

As you climb your way to the top, nature specialists will share about their rescue efforts in order to preserve and protect endangered marine creatures.

This is open from October to December and is recommended for complete beginners or those who just want to have a short break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

2. Pok Fu Lam to The Peak

Average hiking time: About 2.5 hours; Distance: About 6 km; Difficulty: Easy

5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list

If you’re looking for an experience that intertwines both your love for nature and cityscapes, hiking from Pok Du Lam to The Peak is the best option for you!

Whether you are hiking this trail in the daytime or nighttime, you’ll be left in awe with the view of the famous harbor and the beautiful flowers and greenery found here.

3. Sunset Peak

Average hiking time: About 4.5 hours; Distance: About 9 km; Difficulty: Difficult

5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list

Another unique outdoor experience that will surely break a sweat is the hike to Sunset Peak, Hong Kong’s third highest mountain standing at a height of 869 meters above sea level.

Recommended for experienced hikers, this 9-kilometer trail hike takes about 4.5 hours to accomplish as it boasts of its amazing views of bays and beaches and stunning flora. As the name suggests, it’s recommended to reach the top of the mountain before sunset to get the best view of Hong Kong’s peninsula below.

4. Cheung Sheung Country Trail

Average hiking time: About 5 hours; Distance: About 13 km; Difficulty: Difficult

5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list

For experienced hikers who enjoy walking through stunning lush verdant woods, this is the perfect trail for you!

Cheung Sheung is located in west of Sai Kung, a popular camping area where visitors can enjoy many hidden gastronomical treats such as tofu desserts, cha kwo (dessert made from glutinous rice flour and various Chinese herbs), stewed pork, and many other Hakka dishes.

This trail, which takes about five hours to complete, is made exciting by a variety of paths overlooking the hill ranges of Ma On Shan and Kai Kung Shan.

5. MacLehose Trail (Sections 1 and 2)

Average hiking time: About 6 hours; Distance: About 16 km; Difficulty: Very Difficult

5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list

MacLehose Trail challenges advanced hikers in a six-hour traverse along majority of Hong Kong’s land area, from Pak Tam Chung in Sai Kung which is located in the east to Tuen Mun in the west.

This trail takes hikers on a unique journey passing through the High Island Reservoir East Dam to see the hexagonal rock columns which was formed over 140 million years ago.

After this stop, hikers descend to Long Ke Wan to get a bird’s eye view of the bay from stunning cliffs, which then leads to Sai Wan. This stop may be the most challenging part of the trail but it surely promises visitors majestic views of the coastline.

After a tough hike, travelers can unwind and cool down at Ham Tin Wan, known as Hong Kong’s most spectacular beach before finally reaching the final stop at Pak Tam Au.

Great Outdoors Hong Kong

With the plethora of outdoor activities to do in Hong Kong, you’ll never run out of reasons to come back. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned hiker, there is a trail just for you.

While we still can’t put travel in our calendars soon, it’s best you jot down these five trails you should not miss on your next visit and allow Hong Kong to take your breath away.

 

For more information on Great Outdoors Hong Kong, visit Discover Hong Kong and follow it on Instagram and Facebook.

HIKING HONG KONG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
LIST: 5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list
1 hour ago
But what if they can already experience hiking without leaving home? And even more surprising is that they can do so with...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
2 days ago
My Camino de Santiago journey (Part 1 of 3)
By Alfred Vargas | 2 days ago
In his travelogue, Alfred Vargas writes about his self-finding pilgrimage and includes tips for Filipinos who also want to...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
6 days ago
World Spa Awards unveil this year’s top spa brands in Philippines
By Rosette Adel | 6 days ago
World Spa Awards has recently unveiled the top spa and wellness brands worldwide, including three from the Philippines.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Sponsored
10 days ago
Klook to hold biggest sale on domestic travel tours, activities this 11.11
10 days ago
Score exclusive exclusive discounts on local products like staycations, attractions, beauty salons, and more!
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
12 days ago
Philippines hailed as Asia's leading beach, dive destination
12 days ago
The award-giving body also declared the Philippine Department of Tourism as this year’s leading tourist board in Asia,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Sponsored
14 days ago
Available today: AirAsia's unlimited flight pass for Filipinos as travel restrictions ease
14 days ago
UNLI Flight Pass offers a travel bundle so you can fly as many times as you want to any AirAsia domestic destination available...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with