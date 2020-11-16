LIST: 5 new hiking trails in Hong Kong that should be in your bucket list

MANILA, Philippines — When traveling, hiking is one of the many activities Filipinos love to do, which allows them to have an adventure while immersing in nature. Now that tourism is slowly reopening, with travel and safety protocols set in place, Filipinos are once again in the lookout for hiking destinations.

But what if they can already experience hiking without leaving home? And even more surprising is that they can do so with Hong Kong’s famous mountain trails?

Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) opened up the city virtually, which encourages Filipino adventurers and travelers alike to have a 360-degree view of mountains, beaches, and other outdoor destinations Hong Kong has to offer by clicking here.

In the 360-degree virtual tour, you can view five new hiking trails in Hong Kong that you can look forward to and place on top of your travel bucket list:

1. Brick Hill

Average hiking time: About 2 hours; Difficulty: Easy

Not known to many that underneath Ocean Park’s famous cable cars is a hiking trail that leads you to the peak of the Brick Hill where you can enjoy taking snaps of the stunning seascape and mountain views it has to offer.

As you climb your way to the top, nature specialists will share about their rescue efforts in order to preserve and protect endangered marine creatures.

This is open from October to December and is recommended for complete beginners or those who just want to have a short break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

2. Pok Fu Lam to The Peak

Average hiking time: About 2.5 hours; Distance: About 6 km; Difficulty: Easy

If you’re looking for an experience that intertwines both your love for nature and cityscapes, hiking from Pok Du Lam to The Peak is the best option for you!

Whether you are hiking this trail in the daytime or nighttime, you’ll be left in awe with the view of the famous harbor and the beautiful flowers and greenery found here.

3. Sunset Peak

Average hiking time: About 4.5 hours; Distance: About 9 km; Difficulty: Difficult

Another unique outdoor experience that will surely break a sweat is the hike to Sunset Peak, Hong Kong’s third highest mountain standing at a height of 869 meters above sea level.

Recommended for experienced hikers, this 9-kilometer trail hike takes about 4.5 hours to accomplish as it boasts of its amazing views of bays and beaches and stunning flora. As the name suggests, it’s recommended to reach the top of the mountain before sunset to get the best view of Hong Kong’s peninsula below.

4. Cheung Sheung Country Trail

Average hiking time: About 5 hours; Distance: About 13 km; Difficulty: Difficult

For experienced hikers who enjoy walking through stunning lush verdant woods, this is the perfect trail for you!

Cheung Sheung is located in west of Sai Kung, a popular camping area where visitors can enjoy many hidden gastronomical treats such as tofu desserts, cha kwo (dessert made from glutinous rice flour and various Chinese herbs), stewed pork, and many other Hakka dishes.

This trail, which takes about five hours to complete, is made exciting by a variety of paths overlooking the hill ranges of Ma On Shan and Kai Kung Shan.

5. MacLehose Trail (Sections 1 and 2)

Average hiking time: About 6 hours; Distance: About 16 km; Difficulty: Very Difficult

MacLehose Trail challenges advanced hikers in a six-hour traverse along majority of Hong Kong’s land area, from Pak Tam Chung in Sai Kung which is located in the east to Tuen Mun in the west.

This trail takes hikers on a unique journey passing through the High Island Reservoir East Dam to see the hexagonal rock columns which was formed over 140 million years ago.

After this stop, hikers descend to Long Ke Wan to get a bird’s eye view of the bay from stunning cliffs, which then leads to Sai Wan. This stop may be the most challenging part of the trail but it surely promises visitors majestic views of the coastline.

After a tough hike, travelers can unwind and cool down at Ham Tin Wan, known as Hong Kong’s most spectacular beach before finally reaching the final stop at Pak Tam Au.

Great Outdoors Hong Kong

With the plethora of outdoor activities to do in Hong Kong, you’ll never run out of reasons to come back. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned hiker, there is a trail just for you.

While we still can’t put travel in our calendars soon, it’s best you jot down these five trails you should not miss on your next visit and allow Hong Kong to take your breath away.

For more information on Great Outdoors Hong Kong, visit Discover Hong Kong and follow it on Instagram and Facebook.