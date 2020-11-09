THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
World Spa Awards unveil this yearâ€™s top spa brands in Philippines
This composite photo shows wellness facilities at The Farm at San Benito, Conrad Spa and Aman Spa in Amanpulo.
The Farm/Released, Conrad Spa/Facebook, Amanpulo/Facebook
World Spa Awards unveil this year’s top spa brands in Philippines
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - November 9, 2020 - 9:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — World Spa Awards has recently unveiled the top spa and wellness brands worldwide, including three from the Philippines.

In its 6th edition, World Spa Awards last October 28 named three Philippine winners including Conrad Spa Manila, Aman Spa at Amanpulo and The Farm at San Benito which bagged the awards for the Best Hotel Spa, Best Resort Spa and Best Wellness Retreat categories.

Conrad Spa also won the same award last year, while Aman Spa won the same award in 2016. Holistic medical wellness resort managed by CG Hospitality The Farm, on the other hand, has been recognized Best Medical Wellness Resort by SENSES Germany in 2012 and 2013.

Meanwhile, for the world category, Dubai has gained the title for World’s Best Spa Destination.

Switzerland’s Gstaad Palace was recognized as this year’s World’s Best Hotel Spa while Germany’s Lanserhof Tegernsee and Vietnam’s InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was awarded World’s Best Medical Spa and World’s Best Resort Spa, respectively.

On the other hand, Dubai’s One&Only Royal Mirage and Monte-Carlo’s Thermes Marins won the World’s Best Hammam Spa and World’s Best Casino Hotel Spa, respectively.

Multi-level marketing brand doTERRA also bagged this year’s World’s Best Aromatherapy brand award.

Rebecca Cohen, managing director of World Spa Awards lauded the 2020 winners.

“Our winners represent the very best of the best in the global spa and wellness sector...They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges,” she said.

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards recognize and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector.

The announcement of winners came after votes were cast by professionals working in the spa and wellness industry and by spa tourism consumers. Organizers said the program received a record number of votes cast by the public this year, which indicates “appetite for spa and wellness tourism” amid the global health crisis.

As of October 1, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease said all establishments offering personal care are allowed at 30%  capacity in general community quarantine areas and 50% at modified GCQ areas, except full body massage and aesthetic procedures and services.

AMANPULO RESORT CONRAD MANILA THE FARM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
3 days ago
Klook to hold biggest sale on domestic travel tours, activities this 11.11
3 days ago
Score exclusive exclusive discounts on local products like staycations, attractions, beauty salons, and more!
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
6 days ago
Philippines hailed as Asia's leading beach, dive destination
6 days ago
The award-giving body also declared the Philippine Department of Tourism as this year’s leading tourist board in Asia,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Sponsored
7 days ago
Available today: AirAsia's unlimited flight pass for Filipinos as travel restrictions ease
7 days ago
UNLI Flight Pass offers a travel bundle so you can fly as many times as you want to any AirAsia domestic destination available...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
10 days ago
Philippine travel during pandemic: This app has everything you need to know
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 days ago
At launch, the app has up-to-date content tailored to Baguio City, Bohol, Boracay, Ilocos Norte, Manila and Palawan.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
12 days ago
Boracay resorts invite tourists to 'work from beach' with new offerings
By Jan Milo Severo,Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 12 days ago
This is good news for local tourism, which can look forward to recovery, especially when the new normal sets in.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
18 days ago
Traveling by language: Richard Juan teaches Cantonese
18 days ago
Joined by reality star Baninay Bautista and Deni Rose Afinidad-Bernardo, Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor of Philstar.com,...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with