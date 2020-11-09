World Spa Awards unveil this yearâ€™s top spa brands in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — World Spa Awards has recently unveiled the top spa and wellness brands worldwide, including three from the Philippines.

In its 6th edition, World Spa Awards last October 28 named three Philippine winners including Conrad Spa Manila, Aman Spa at Amanpulo and The Farm at San Benito which bagged the awards for the Best Hotel Spa, Best Resort Spa and Best Wellness Retreat categories.

Conrad Spa also won the same award last year, while Aman Spa won the same award in 2016. Holistic medical wellness resort managed by CG Hospitality The Farm, on the other hand, has been recognized Best Medical Wellness Resort by SENSES Germany in 2012 and 2013.

Meanwhile, for the world category, Dubai has gained the title for World’s Best Spa Destination.

Switzerland’s Gstaad Palace was recognized as this year’s World’s Best Hotel Spa while Germany’s Lanserhof Tegernsee and Vietnam’s InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was awarded World’s Best Medical Spa and World’s Best Resort Spa, respectively.

On the other hand, Dubai’s One&Only Royal Mirage and Monte-Carlo’s Thermes Marins won the World’s Best Hammam Spa and World’s Best Casino Hotel Spa, respectively.

Multi-level marketing brand doTERRA also bagged this year’s World’s Best Aromatherapy brand award.

Rebecca Cohen, managing director of World Spa Awards lauded the 2020 winners.

“Our winners represent the very best of the best in the global spa and wellness sector...They have all demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges,” she said.

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards recognize and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector.

The announcement of winners came after votes were cast by professionals working in the spa and wellness industry and by spa tourism consumers. Organizers said the program received a record number of votes cast by the public this year, which indicates “appetite for spa and wellness tourism” amid the global health crisis.

As of October 1, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease said all establishments offering personal care are allowed at 30% capacity in general community quarantine areas and 50% at modified GCQ areas, except full body massage and aesthetic procedures and services.