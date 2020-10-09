Cruises restart in Taiwan, Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Genting Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that Dream Cruises will reportedly be the first cruise brand to restart service in Singapore with World Dream, as she makes her homeport debut from November 6 onwards.

World Dream will also be the newest built cruise ship to homeport in Singapore, offering a series of brand new two- and three-night “Super Seacation” experience for Singapore residents during the school and year-end holidays.

In the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Dream Cruises aims to resume operations safely with two key homeports in Asia, starting with the successful deployment in Taiwan last July and subsequently in Singapore this November. Working very closely with the Singapore government, the cruise lines was granted approval by the local authorities to start a pilot based on the company’s stringent and enhanced health and safety protocols, complemented by its safety track record during its first two months of operations in Taiwan.

With the safety and well-being of guests and crew as priority, the cruise lines has completely re-examined and enhanced all of its health, hygiene and operating protocols to ensure a safe environment for everyone across its fleet and in accordance with the local authorities’ strict guidelines including stringent health screening processes prior to embarkation, disembarkation and safe distancing measures on board; thorough sanitization and disinfection and enhanced hygiene practices for guest cabins, crew member quarters, public areas and recreational facilities; safe food and beverage handling procedures; and, 100% fresh air ventilation in guest and crew cabins, as well as public spaces.

“Due to the invaluable support and confidence of the Singapore authorities in Genting Cruise Lines, the inaugural homeport deployment of World Dream in Singapore marks another important milestone in the recovery process post COVID-19 for the local cruise tourism industry,” said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises.

“Genting Cruise Lines is proud to continue its long and productive relationship with Singapore since 1993. We are confident that the resumption of operations in Singapore will further contribute and benefit the various local supply and related network chain of the cruise tourism sector."

“Public health and safety are our utmost priority as we reopen various sectors of the economy in a gradual and safe manner. We are glad to work with Genting Cruise Lines on the cruise pilot with a focus on the necessary safe management measures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. Genting has sailed from Singapore for the past two decades, and our longstanding partnership puts us in a good stead for the cruise pilot starting from November,” said Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board.

In conjunction with World Dream’s homeport deployment in Singapore, Genting Cruise Lines remains committed in creating career opportunities for Singaporeans through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic and the Institute of Technical Education. Under this collaborative effort, a series of joint activities, learning projects and internship programs will be made available to students and graduates who are keen to explore a career in the cruise and tourism related sector.

“We are delighted to be the first cruise ship to restart operations here in Singapore and to give a much needed boost to the local tourism industry. We are able to provide Singapore residents with more vacation options beyond land-based resorts and we hope to bring back the joy of cruising with safety being paramount,” said Goh.

Evoking the sense of a “vacation away” that travellers can’t get with a traditional staycation in a hotel, Dream Cruises’ “Super Seacation” encompasses both a two- and three-night cruises on the open seas. During these journeys, guests will have ample opportunity to explore all that World Dream has to offer, a cruise ship that is currently ranked 9th in the Large Resort Ship category by the world renowned Berlitz Cruising and Cruise Ships 2020 Guide, commonly referred to as the “bible” of the cruise industry. Guests will have the opportunity to experience fine Asian and international dining, spacious comfort, exceptional service, enthralling entertainment and inspirational experiences that will bring favourite tourist destinations on board the cruise.

To further ensure the health and safety of guests, a mandatory COVID-19 test will be conducted on all guests aged 13 and above before embarking on the cruise and all guests aged seven or above are also required to present their personal TraceTogether Token or registered TraceTogether App at the time of check-in.