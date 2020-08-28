COVID-19 testing now part of hotel group's room packages

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
(Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — In partnership with the Philippines’ leading carrier, Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), three signature hotels in Resorts World Manila (RWM) will be offering accommodation with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing packages exclusively for CEB passengers.

Beginning August 27, Holiday Inn Express Manila, Savoy Hotel Manila and Belmont Hotel Manila will offer three days, two nights accommodation packages starting at P11, 900 for single occupancy, for guests flying in and out of Manila via CEB.

The package includes a one-way airport transfer, full-board meals, as well as a Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to be administered by accredited partner hospital(s). For guests’ convenience and safety, all PCR testing will be conducted within the RWM property. 

“We are always looking for ways to make the experience better and more convenient for our passengers. Since some destinations require Negative RT-PCR test results prior to entry, we are working with RWM to provide our passengers with more options,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Vice President for Marketing & Customer Experience. 

Enhanced and stricter sanitation protocols are put in place in all hotels, such as the Stay Safe program of Savoy and Belmont, as well as Extra Safe with HIEx, to ensure guests’ safety.

“It has always been our commitment to provide safety and convenience to our guests as we want them to feel secured and comfortable throughout their stay,” said Kathy Mercado, RWM Senior Director for Hotel Sales and Marketing.

Double occupancy rooms are also available for P17, 200. Guests who wish to extend their stay may do so for additional fees as low as P3, 800 per night for single occupancy, and P4, 300 per night for double.

This offer may be booked until December 30, 2020 via the Cebu Pacific Travel Reminders page, https://bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders . Passengers will then be redirected to RWM’s website (rwmanila.com/cebu-pacific-hotel-package) where they will be able to finalize their booking. Guests are encouraged to secure reservations at least five days prior to the check-in date.

