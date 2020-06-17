COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
DOT, DTI roll out new normal health and safety guidelines for restaurants
(The Philippine Star) - June 17, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The joint recommendations of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on health and safety protocols for restaurant dine-in operations were approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

During the 42nd IATF-EID last June 1, the task force agreed that the resumption and continued operations of restaurants during quarantine and during the new normal will depend on the strict compliance of stakeholders to the said health and safety protocols.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that "The DOT and the DTI shall soon roll out a post-audit mechanism to ensure that all restaurants follow the prescribed standards with non-compliant enterprises facing temporary closure until strict adherence to regulations is accomplished."

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), the marketing arm of DOT, is supporting this initiative through progressive information dissemination campaign on various print and digital platforms.

Here are the restaurant protocols and policies as stated on Memorandum Circular No 2020-004, or the "New Normal Health and Safety Guidelines for DOT-Accredited Restaurants":

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
2 hours ago
DOT, DTI roll out new normal health and safety guidelines for restaurants
2 hours ago
The resumption and continued operations of restaurants during quarantine and during the new normal will depend on the strict...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
22 hours ago
Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar to reopen doors in July after 3-month lockdown
22 hours ago
Guided by strict protocols from the DOH and the DOT, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar readies to open its doors again this ...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
5 days ago
DOT issues guidelines defining ‘new normal’ for accommodation establishments
5 days ago
DOT Memorandum Circular No. 2020-002 signed by Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat cites the need to provide guidelines...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
5 days ago
Face masks, health checks and long check-ins: the future of flying
By Martin Abbugao | 5 days ago
Cabin crew in protective suits, health certifications for passengers, mandatory face masks, and longer check-in times.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
18 days ago
Batangas health, wellness resort reopens to continue medical services amid COVID-19 pandemic
By Rosette Adel | 18 days ago
After the province of Batangas graduated to the relaxed community quarantine measures last May 16, one of the health and wellness...
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
21 days ago
Traveling without flying: Destinations to add in your virtual wanderlust 
21 days ago
Thanks to technology, however, you can still explore the globe without leaving home.
Travel and Tourism
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with