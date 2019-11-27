ALLURE
Philippine Airlines reveals Black Friday 2019 Sale fares
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 4:08pm

Return flight deals to the Philippines from £564 including all taxes

Flash sale runs until midnight on Cyber Monday (December 2, 2019)

  • Returns to Manila start at £614, Cebu from £564, Davao from £557
  • Premium Economy deals start from £1,298, Business Class from £2627 return

LONDON – Philippine Airlines, the only non-stop airline between London and Manila, has revealed its Black Friday Sale fares with return flights from London Heathrow to Manila from only £614 inclusive of taxes. Book on www.philippineairlines.com from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 29, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 2, and travel up to March 31, 2020.

Voted as the World’s Most Improved Airline for 2019, Philippine Airlines operates its new tri-class Airbus A350 from London Heathrow via Manila. The national carrier includes a free baggage allowance of 40kgs on all flights between London and the Philippines.

The new aircraft features Business Class seats adjusting into fully flat beds, while in Economy, passengers can enjoy touch-screen personal TVs and built-in USB ports to enjoy in-flight entertainment throughout their flight. Philippine Airlines’ new Premium Economy Class includes priority check-in and an upgraded onboard experience with seats that provide extra space to stretch your legs and recline, as well as bigger screens for in-flight entertainment. Philippine Airlines provides free in-flight wi-fi to all passengers, with additional data available for purchase.

The range of fares from Philippine Airlines’ Black Friday Sale can be found here: 

 

From

To

Economy
Class

Premium
Economy

Business
Class

London Heathrow

Philippines

Manila

£        614

£     1,298

£     2,627

Cebu

£        564

£     1,228

£     2,647

Davao

£        557

£     1,221

£     2,640

For more information please visit www.philippineairlines.com.

Terms and conditions for The Philippine Airlines Black Friday Sale include: Book before December 2, 2019 for travel until March 31, 2020. Blackout dates: December 11-23, 2019.

Recommended
