Virtual tour: Jewel Changi’s Rain Vortex, Canopy park, Sky nets

SINGAPORE, Singapore— Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last Friday officially opened the Jewel Changi Airport.

“Jewel has become one of the instantly recognizable icons of Singapore. Typically, tourists want to leave the airport as soon as they can. In Singapore, our airport is a tourist attraction unto itself, with Jewel cementing that reputation and appeal,” Lee said.

“It also resonates with Singaporeans because it reminds us that we dream big and go forth with conviction, nothing is impossible,” he added.

In a bid to attract long-haul travelers, Singapore built this iconic nature-themed landmark, open for 24 hours, situated at the heart of Changi Airport.

Inside this 135,700-square meter (1.4 million-square foot) complex are various attractions that tourists can marvel at including the main attraction— HSBC Rain Vortex. It is the world’s largest indoor waterfalls.

Aside from these, Jewel also have houses facilities such as the Canopy park, Sky nets, and shops, among others.

Jewel is easily accessible from all terminals of the airport.