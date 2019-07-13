Soak in art and science in Singapore

SINGAPORE — For families looking for a vacation in Singapore, a trip to Universal Studios Singapore is an almost non-negotiable in the itinerary. But unbeknownst to many, the museum that features the largest Southeast Asian art calls Singapore a home too.

Soak in the beautiful art of Southeast Asian artists or amp up the kids’ love for science in the following museums:

Science Centre Singapore

Learn and experience the science in this museum that houses more than a thousand interactive exhibits—throw in an Ecogarden and water park to boot— for the young and old alike.

A favorite would be the up-close experience with butterflies where you can watch them eat or resting. You may be lucky and have one stay on your shoulder—or elbow, as this writer experienced—while you walk around the indoor butterfly enclosure.

Please do not disturb! Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

There is also a gallery dedicated to exploring the science of fear where adult museum goers may find it fun and chilling.

Something that adult museum goers may also enjoy! Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Take a walk in this huge Ecogarden inside Science Centre. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

National Gallery Singapore

This museum is home to the largest collection of Singaporean and Southeast Asian modern art.

The museum is situated between two national monuments of Singapore: City Hall and its former Supreme Court. These have since been restored and transformed to house 8,000 pieces of art.

For 2019, it hosts Gallery Children’s Biennale which will run until December 30. You can your own carton robots like famous artist/illustrator Eric Wong.

Add your own carton robot here. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

One of the 8,0000 artworks featured in the National Gallery Singapore. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Enjoy a quiet day in this six-storey museum. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

ArtScience Museum

ArtScience museum is a definite feast for the eyes. Its facade boasts of gorgeous architecture while inside, it houses several interactive galleries that play with light and colors.

Enjoy a game, with a burst of colors! Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

The museum is filled with many interactive displays that play with light: Kids play with giant neon balls, run around or slide while chasing colors, or explore the effects of light in your own drawings.

The adults can take their OOTDs with moving shower of flowers or butterflies, or take a quick walk in the middle of dancing crystals.

Ready your cameras for this interactive exhibit. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

There may be a line going into this exhibit but it's sure worth your time. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Floating Donut Cruise

When you get tired from all the walking, you can enjoy a cruise in a floating donut in Marina Bay.

Rest your feet and enjoy the famous Singapore skyline. Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag

Play your favorite music while watching the sunset bleed through the famous Singapore skyline or book for a later time slot and enjoy the night show too.

You can choose between a 30-minute or 60-minute cruise. They also have options for food packages for family lunches or romantic dinners.

