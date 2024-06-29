Sharon Cuneta shares 5 tips on making good investments

MANILA, Philippines — Being the Megastar of Philippine showbiz, Sharon Cuneta has had many opportunities to make sensible investment choices throughout her life. Each has turned out to be an experience that came with invaluable lessons that would help her handle the next challenges better.

In the latest vlog posted on her YouTube channel, the InLife Dreamweaver Stories vlog, Sharon talks about these investment choices and the lessons she learned in her financial journey. Focused on providing a secure future for her family, the singer-actress said she is preparing and making sound financial choices to help her children reach their dreams and give them a happy life.

“I was recently asked how I manage to stay relevant in showbiz considering that it’s been more than four decades since I started. The answer is to evolve, to change, to grow with the times. How do you do that? For me, I had to keep learning, to keep studying, to constantly reinvent myself. I also need the right motivation, which is to leave a legacy for my fans, my loyal followers, and most of all, my family,” Sharon said.

She then goes on to explain the importance of savings and financial investments.

“I learned that a great way to a better life is through making sound and secure financial investments,” the multi-awarded TV host said.

Sharon listed how she makes good investments:

1. Identify your reasons for investing.

Cuneta advised that it is best to know why you’re making an investment. Ask yourself what you’re preparing for.

“Is It retirement? Is it for your child’s education? Bagay dapat ang gagawin mong investment sa short-term and long-term goals mo (Your investments should be aligned with your short-term and long-term goals),” she said.

2. Know when you need the results of your investment.

Cuneta pointed out that knowing when you would need the income for your investments helps you narrow down which investments to make.

“Kung kailangan mo na ang pera next year (If you need the money next year), you should invest in something that will produce accessible dividends within that period. If you have a substantial amount of resource, invest in long-term products that will also have a higher yield or profit,” she advised.

3. Let a financial adviser guide you.

“When you’re clear on why you’re investing and when you need the income from your investment, you now look for what to invest in. And that is where financial advisers come in. They are the people who can guide you and find an investment that is just right for your needs and your resources,” said Sharon.

The actress said that a financial adviser is similar to her manager who helps her choose the right movie projects, albums and concerts.

4. Diversify your portfolio.

There are many types of investments, including stocks, bonds, real estate, and mutual funds — each with its own risk and returns.

“All investments involve risks. The more risks an investment has, the higher the potential return. However, there is also a higher potential for loss. Kaya it is important to diversify your portfolio, which means investing in a variety of different assets. Gaya nga ng kasabihan na don’t put your eggs in one basket kasi baka mabasag silang lahat (Like they say in the aphorism, “Don’t put your eggs in one basket because they might all break at the same time.”),” Sharon emphasized.

5. Having an insurance can help protect your investments.

When investing, having an insurance policy can serve as a safety net or back-up plan to mitigate unforeseen problems.

“If you have health insurance, that will cover your medical and other expenses while your money continues to earn in your investments,” Sharon said.

“Once you’re protected, you can already save, invest for wealth accumulation, which eventually will lead to wealth distribution or leaving a legacy to your family,” she added.

The Megastar’s latest vlog is part of her InLife Dreamweaver Stories.

