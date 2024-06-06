Iya, Drew Arellano share what they do with kids’ earnings from endorsements

Drew and Iya Arellano, with their kids Alana, Primo and Leon enjoying the party with Jollibee and Hetty

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and TV host Iya Villania-Arellano said it was “really unbelievable” and “a great honor” to be a Jollibee endorser together with her entire family.

“Sobrang nakakatuwa kasi we get to work together as a family,” Iya told Philstar.com at her and her family’s recent launch for the fast food chain brand in Mind Museum, Taguig City.

“But of course, there’s a challenge,” Iya admitted, “for the kids, because they’re not supposed to work,” she laughed. “So the challenge is always keeping them in high spirits, but you know really, it’s really the challenge that comes with parenting… we have to take it one day at a time. We have good days, we have bad days.”

Iya shared to Philstar.com how she and husband Drew Arellano manage the income their kids get from endorsements.

“We use that money to invest,” said Iya.

“Invest early,” added Drew. “Because meron kang kinikita pero hindi mo sinesave at hindi mo ini-invest, then du’n tayo magkakaproblema.”

“Masasayang lang lahat ng paghihirap mo,” Iya further asserted.

“Kahit simula ng first endorsement ni Primo (their firstborn), lahat ‘yun lagay sa stocks, blue chips, tapos nu’n, basta everything, 100% we invest. Hundred percent! And then of course, we have our own sources of income, that’s how we pay whatever. Because these endorsements, these are bonuses,” Drew explained.

“When we have to pay for our overhead and other expenses, that comes from our salaries,” he shared.

