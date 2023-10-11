^

Start investing with just P50 with Maya Funds

October 11, 2023 | 8:30am
Maya is your ultimate platform whether you’re a newbie or an experienced investor.
MANILA, Philippines — Want to invest but don’t know where to start? Digital banking app Maya makes it simple. Now, you can begin investing in local and global companies through Maya Funds, its newest feature.  

Maya is your ultimate platform whether you’re a newbie or an experienced investor. The beauty of Maya is its all-in-one digital banking experience. You can manage all your financial needs, from investing and saving to spending and borrowing, right within our easy-to-navigate app.  

And here’s the clincher: No extra fees. Its partners’ management fees are seamlessly integrated into the fund’s Net Asset Value Per Unit (NAVPU), ensuring transparent growth for your investments. Plus, it doesn’t burden you with transaction fees, allowing your money to work tirelessly for you. 

It has teamed up with Seedbox Philippines, a digital marketplace for financial products, to introduce Maya Funds—a gateway to diverse investment opportunities within its comprehensive digital banking ecosystem.

Through this partnership, you gain access to 13 carefully selected local and global funds, including Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs), which ATRAM Trust Corporation, the first standalone trust corporation in the Philippines, expertly manages.

Plus, you can invest in mutual funds (MFs) managed by BIMI, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI). These options provide flexibility and diversity in your investment strategy, all with the added assurance of regulatory oversight from both the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ensuring your investments are safeguarded.

Maya Funds caters to a broad spectrum of investors. For new investors who prefer playing it safe, consider options like the ATRAM Total Return Peso Bond and ALFM Money Market Fund, where you can start with just P50. 

For those with a more adventurous spirit, delve into opportunities such as the ATRAM Global Consumer Trends Feeder Fund and ATRAM Global Infra Equity Feeder Fund, requiring minimum investment of P1,000, making them accessible to thrifty investors.

And if you’re ready to embrace greater risk for potentially higher rewards, the ATRAM Global Equity Opportunity and ATRAM Global Technology Feeder Fund await your consideration. 

Starting your investment journey with Maya Funds couldn’t be easier:  

  1. Log in to your Maya account and go to “Funds.”
     
  2. Complete a brief assessment to kick off the registration process.  
     
  3. Once registered, you can start investing. You’ll receive personalized fund recommendations; the best part is no transaction fees!  

“We’re thrilled to roll out Maya Funds, an integral part of our Maya all-in-one digital banking experience. Now, for less than the price of a cup of coffee, anyone can be an investor in both local and global markets,” said Shailesh Baidwan, group president at Maya and co-founder of Maya Bank.

“This new feature perfectly aligns with our mission to empower Filipinos by offering convenient and accessible financial opportunities.”

 

Ready to see your money grow? To learn more about Maya Funds and its suite of financial services, visit maya.ph and mayabank.ph. Follow @mayaiseverything on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

