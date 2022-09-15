Erwan Heussaff advises discipline in tracking expenses

MANILA, Philippines — With price hikes continuing to worry people how to go about spending on things they need, French-Filipino content creator Erwan Heussaff offered this piece of advice — practice discipline.

Speaking at the recent launch of Security Bank's Complete Cashback Platinum Mastercard, Heussaff gave insights on how to keep track of one's spendings.

Heussaff said that for his YouTube channel and other endeavors, he often does 560 different recipes a year — such a huge number of processes amount to an equally huge amount of spending for groceries and utilities.

That is why Heussaff advised those concerned with spending to be disciplined enough to track their expenses in a spreadsheet or on Microsoft Excel. In doing so, people can set their budgets for a month or even a year.

"If you like numbers, you can play arond with how much you think you can spend," Heussaff added.

The new Security Bank Complete Cashback Platinum Mastercard will be able to help individuals be more comfortable in their spending as they can provide up to 5% rebate on everyday purchases considered to be the five most important expenses.

For example, in Heussaff's case, grocery expenses would result in 5% cashback while spending utilites would result in 3% cashback.

Other everyday purchases covered by the new Mastercard by Security Bank are spendings on gas (4%), dining (2%), and shopping (1%).

