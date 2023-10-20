MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win promo is your gateway to luxury!

MANILA, Philippines — Gear up for an exhilarating holiday season with MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win Raffle Promo! This year, MR.DIY is pulling out all the stops to make your dreams come true, offering you a chance to speed away in the sleek and stunning Jetour X70 Travel!

Starting October 15 all the way until Jan. 15, 2024, every shopping spree at MR.DIY takes you one step closer to realizing your dream holiday. For a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,000, you'll receive a golden ticket to a world of amazing prizes.

Here’s how to join in on the festive fun:

Shop: Fill your cart with holiday essentials, making sure your receipt totals P1,000 or more.



Fill your cart with holiday essentials, making sure your receipt totals P1,000 or more. Scan: Spot the QR code and let it lead you to the form. Upload your receipt and fill in your details.



Spot the QR code and let it lead you to the form. Upload your receipt and fill in your details. Submit: Hit send and you’re officially in the race for a treasure trove of incredible prizes!

Prizes that will make you sleigh the holidays

Grand prize: One lucky winner will cruise home in a brand-new Jetour X70 Travel, a mid-size SUV doubles as a family hauler as it can accommodate up to seven passengers.



One lucky winner will cruise home in a brand-new Jetour X70 Travel, a mid-size SUV doubles as a family hauler as it can accommodate up to seven passengers. 2nd prize: Get your hands on the much-coveted iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB. Stay connected and capture those cherished holiday moments.



Get your hands on the much-coveted iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB. Stay connected and capture those cherished holiday moments. 3rd prize: Picture yourself with the Apple Watch Series 8 128GB, a fusion of style and cutting-edge technology.

Throughout the promo period, there will be five weekly winners of P500 cash per major island group (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao). That’s a total of 14 raffle draws and 210 lucky winners. Moreover, weekly prize winners still have their chance at the major prizes.

Don't miss out on your chance to make this holiday season truly unforgettable. Join MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win Raffle Promo today!

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-177604 Series of 2023

Terms and conditions apply. See website for full details.

For more information, visit MR.DIY’s official website or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and Tiktok.