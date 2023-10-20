^

Shopping Guide

MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win promo is your gateway to luxury!

Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 6:30pm
MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win promo is your gateway to luxury!
Get a chance to ride home a brand-new car!

MANILA, Philippines — Gear up for an exhilarating holiday season with MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win Raffle Promo! This year, MR.DIY is pulling out all the stops to make your dreams come true, offering you a chance to speed away in the sleek and stunning Jetour X70 Travel!

Starting October 15 all the way until Jan. 15, 2024, every shopping spree at MR.DIY takes you one step closer to realizing your dream holiday. For a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,000, you'll receive a golden ticket to a world of amazing prizes.

Here’s how to join in on the festive fun:

  • Shop: Fill your cart with holiday essentials, making sure your receipt totals P1,000 or more. 
     
  • Scan: Spot the QR code and let it lead you to the form. Upload your receipt and fill in your details.
     
  • Submit: Hit send and you’re officially in the race for a treasure trove of incredible prizes!

Prizes that will make you sleigh the holidays

  • Grand prize: One lucky winner will cruise home in a brand-new Jetour X70 Travel, a mid-size SUV doubles as a family hauler as it can accommodate up to seven passengers.
     
  • 2nd prize: Get your hands on the much-coveted iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB. Stay connected and capture those cherished holiday moments.
     
  • 3rd prize: Picture yourself with the Apple Watch Series 8 128GB, a fusion of style and cutting-edge technology.

Throughout the promo period, there will be five weekly winners of P500 cash per major island group (Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao). That’s a total of 14 raffle draws and 210 lucky winners. Moreover, weekly prize winners still have their chance at the major prizes.

Don't miss out on your chance to make this holiday season truly unforgettable. Join MR.DIY Holi-DIY Spend & Win Raffle Promo today!

 

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-177604 Series of 2023

Terms and conditions apply. See website for full details.

For more information, visit MR.DIY’s official website or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and Tiktok.

vuukle comment

MR.DIY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Textile shopping at your fingertips: Garment app, showroom launched in Rizal
5 days ago

Textile shopping at your fingertips: Garment app, showroom launched in Rizal

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 days ago
Its recent launch redefines textile shopping after the urban municipality has suddenly become the haberdashery of choice...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
8 things you (probably) didn&rsquo;t know existed at Estancia Mall
brandSpace
7 days ago

8 things you (probably) didn’t know existed at Estancia Mall

7 days ago
Malling in Estancia just got more exciting with the addition of a slew of new dining outlets and shops that opened in May...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Last chance for sulit deals! Lazada 10.10 Sale extended until October 14!
brandSpace
8 days ago

Last chance for sulit deals! Lazada 10.10 Sale extended until October 14!

8 days ago
Shop and save more during the five-day sale and get the best prices on quality items on your and your loved ones’ wish...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
GCash offers online shopping protection via GInsure for only P34
brandSpace
11 days ago

GCash offers online shopping protection via GInsure for only P34

11 days ago
GCash offers Online Shopping Protect (OSP) via GInsure to help Filipinos purchase online, worry-free.
Shopping Guide
fbtw
SM Markets celebrates anniversary with month-long promotions, including special offers for Tatang's Weekend
brandSpace
11 days ago

SM Markets celebrates anniversary with month-long promotions, including special offers for Tatang's Weekend

11 days ago
SM Markets is thrilled to announce a month-long celebration of SM’s 65th year by rolling out a series of promotions...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
In photos: What's inside the new Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City?
12 days ago

In photos: What's inside the new Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 12 days ago
The Araneta Group completes its Gateway Square complex with the launch of the new Gateway Mall 2 and the soon-to-open Ibis...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with