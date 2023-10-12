^

Last chance for sulit deals! Lazada 10.10 Sale extended until October 14!

October 12, 2023
Last chance for sulit deals! Lazada 10.10 Sale extended until October 14!
Shop and save more during the five-day sale and get the best prices on quality items on your and your loved ones’ wish lists.
MANILA, Philippines — Leading e-commerce platform Lazada is giving you the perfect opportunity to gear up for the season of giving while enjoying all things sulit during the 10.10 TIPID Fest running until October 14, only on the Lazada app!

Shop and save more during the five-day sale and get the best prices on quality items on your and your loved ones’ wish lists.

  • Unbeatable discounts on your favorite brands: Catch extra discounts across various categories, including electronics, fashion, beauty, and home essentials from well-loved brands such as Xiaomi, Dyson, Levi’s, Skechers, Klean Kanteen and many more. 

  • LazFlash Extra: Throughout the day, Lazada will feature exciting limited-time offers with LazFlash Extra. Don’t miss out on these flash sales where you can score more sulit-tipid deals that suit your budget. 

  • Free Shipping: Enjoy more savings and a more convenient shopping experience with Lazada’s fast and free shipping at no minimum spend.

  • Big Cashback: In addition to big discounts and deals, get the best value for your money with up to P1,000 cashback on your purchases!

Lazada’s newest LazAffiliate ambassador, Pia Wurtzbach, shares her best tipid finds, “I have always been confident in how Lazada offers top quality products and brands at the best prices, particularly for health and wellness with LazBeauty, and stylish options with LazLook.”

For top Facebook community Millenial Moms PH, Lazada is also their number one destination when it comes to their mom and baby needs.

“As moms, we're always on the lookout for budget-friendly deals, and Lazada has got us covered! From diapers to baby wash to formula milk, you name it, they've got it!” Host and TV personality Coleen Garcia also shares that every Christmas, she buys gifts for her loved ones at Lazada and shares her ultimate gifting tip, “It’s not about how expensive an item is, it’s really about the thought you put into it.”

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping! Shop quality tipid finds at the Lazada 10.10 TIPID Fest until October 14 and make your and your loved ones’ wish lists a reality!

 

Visit Lazada and check out now!

