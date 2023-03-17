^

Nike, Adidas, H&M, Mango, etc. to go on sale up to 90% off on Zalora

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 17, 2023 | 6:16pm
Heart Evangelista, Zalora Brand Ambassador, and Aashish Midha, the company's Philippine Chief Executive Officer, come together to celebrate the brand's 11th anniversary.
MANILA, Philippines — To celebrate its 11th birthday, lifestyle e-commerce site Zalora is offering up to 90% off and other deals for big brands under its helm.

From March 17 to 26, customers will get to enjoy discounts of up to 90% off on their favorite fashion, sports, beauty, home and luxury brands.

Daily flash sales, 100% cashback deals, and birthday markdowns await from brands such as Nike, Adidas, Birkenstock, H&M, Mango, and more; while Mastercard, BPI, and Zalora credit card holders will also get up to 50% off on top of sitewide discounts.

The shopping app takes the festivities from online to on-ground with a mobile pop-up concept store Z-Train, which will make its second stop in Greenbelt 3 Fashion Square, Makati City.

From March 18 to April 18, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., customers can enjoy products, discounts, and exclusive activities with brand partner Adidas and payment partner Visa.

The company, said actress Heart Evangelista, who renewed her 3rd year of collaboration with the brand early this week, "is a company that shares my love for fashion, and what I really appreciate about them is how they’re able to make such a wide variety of brands accessible not only to me, but to everyone else too. And even for their 11th year, they’re making sure that the celebration is shared by all Filipinos with huge discounts throughout the month."

