^

Shopping Guide

Toni Gonzaga reveals Shopee 'budol' buys

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her launch as an ambassador for e-commerce platform Shopee, host-actress Toni Gonzaga has set her eyes on her next "budol buys."

At last week's media event where she was officially announced as a part of Shopee, Gonzaga revealed that she was already a long-time user of the platform and her most recent purchases were for her son Seve.

"Since birthday ni Seve, I recently purchased a lot of plushies which I'll be giving away sa mga guests ng party. I think I bought 12 for 12 of his friends, 'yan ang pa-giveaway," said Gonzaga. Her son turned six with a birthday party last October 1.

Beyond party materials, Gonzaga is already looking ahead to what she will buy next especially as her new studio home with Seve and husband Paul Soriano just finished completion.

WATCH: Toni Gonzaga launched as Shopee endorser

"Right now, I'm thinking of buying a tissue holder para sa bathroom kasi we just finished our studio, and we're filling up 'yung mga maliliit na gamit," Gonzaga admitted. "Na-realize ko na kulang kami sa tissue holder."

The host-actress added that home organization was one thing she and many others turned into a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Lahat naging into that, beautifying and organizing our home kasi na-realize natin na 'yung kapiligiran natin helps our sanity and peace of mind."

The hashtags #BoycottShopee and #ByeShopee became trending topics on social media following promotional videos that teased Gonzaga joining as an ambassador for the platform; several users expressed their disappointment and threatened to delete the application.

RELATED: 'Convenience is priceless': Why Toni Gonzaga accepted Shopee endorsement despite backlash

SHOPEE

TONI GONZAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Happy eco-friendly Christmas: Antoinette Taus, Ikea share tips for sustainable holiday shopping
2 days ago

Happy eco-friendly Christmas: Antoinette Taus, Ikea share tips for sustainable holiday shopping

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Actress and environmentalist Antoinette Taus and international lifestyle brand Ikea recently shared some ways on how to make...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
In menswear, full speed ahead for whimsy and play
3 days ago

In menswear, full speed ahead for whimsy and play

By Marbbie Tagabucba | 3 days ago
Iconography native to the playground adorns garments and accessories at Louis Vuitton.
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Dance and shop! Win P10,000 worth of gift certificates in The Metro Stores Dance Challenge
Sponsored
13 days ago

Dance and shop! Win P10,000 worth of gift certificates in The Metro Stores Dance Challenge

13 days ago
P10,000 worth of Metro Gift Certificates awaits three lucky winners of the dance challenge. Participants aged 18 years and...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
9.9 Sale: Deals for every kind of shopper for September 9 and beyond
September 9, 2022 - 2:21pm

9.9 Sale: Deals for every kind of shopper for September 9 and beyond

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | September 9, 2022 - 2:21pm
Here are some deals and promos to check out:
Shopping Guide
fbtw
'The earlier the better': Dimples Romana gives Christmas shopping tips
September 7, 2022 - 9:37am

'The earlier the better': Dimples Romana gives Christmas shopping tips

By Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo | September 7, 2022 - 9:37am
Actress Dimples Romana shared tips on early Christmas grocery shopping. 
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Grocery hacks, tips amid rising fuel prices, pandemic&nbsp;
August 29, 2022 - 4:15pm

Grocery hacks, tips amid rising fuel prices, pandemic 

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | August 29, 2022 - 4:15pm
Money-savvy netizens and financial experts have taken time to share their money-saving grocery hacks and tips that you might...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with