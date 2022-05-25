^

Shopping Guide

Purchase your fave Unilever products and get rewards from GrabFood, GCash, Shopee and McDo

Gerald Dizon - Philstar.com
May 25, 2022 | 9:10am
Want to get freebies from GrabFood, GCash, Shopee, McDo and more? Hereâ€™s how
With each U-COIN equivalent to P1, this rewards currency can be used to get treats and other rewards.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — As a country with a consumption-driven economy, it would be safe to say that Filipinos are lovers of shopping. Whether in big stores, small mom-and-pop shops or on e-commerce platforms, we come in droves to purchase everyday needs.

Do you know what else Filipinos come to shop in droves for? Great deals, promos and savings! Rarely will you find a Pinoy who shies away from a good deal.

With this helpful incentive in mind, Unilever has come out with U-COIN, its own digital rewards program. Launched in October 2020, this innovation was prompted by rapid growth and use of digital modalities in the last year, owing largely to the to COVID-19 pandemic.

Want to get freebies from GrabFood, GCash, Shopee, McDo and more? Here’s how
U-COIN is a rewards currency that can be used to get treats and other rewards.
Photo by atstockproductions / Freepik.com

With each U-COIN equivalent to P1, this rewards currency can be used to get treats and other rewards, such as:

1. Mobile load and data

Using your U-COINS, you can redeem mobile load and data from Unilever’s telco partners, Smart, Talk ‘N Text, Globe and TM.

2. Snacks and meals

With your U-COINS, you can redeem food products and vouchers from Jollibee, McDonald’s, Pancake House, Chowking, Chatime, Krispy Kreme, Dakasi Auntie Anne’s, and many more!

3. Shopping vouchers

Want to get freebies from GrabFood, GCash, Shopee, McDo and more? Here’s how
U-COIN lets you enjoy store credits and vouchers from a myriad of partners.
 Photo by ibravery / Freepik.com

U-COIN also allows you to get shopping vouchers from grocery to convenience stores, hardware and home improvement stores from the likes of Puregold, Robinsons, Shopwise, 7-eleven, Family Mart, True Value, Handyman and Daiso Japan.

4. Digital wallet and e-commerce credits

The digital currency also lets you enjoy store and e-wallet credits upon redemption. Partners include Robinsons Department Store, SM Shopping, Zalora, Lazada, GCash, PayMaya, Shopee and Metro Supermarket.

"With U-COIN, we get to continuously reward people through a single digital currency for engaging with Unilever. And it also democratizes how they choose their rewards,” Digital Hub Lead and U-COIN Co-Lead on Rewarding Consumer Engagement Wence Wenceslao said.

“We recognize that the unique positioning of Unilever as an FMCG is that we touch lives, across our different brands and initiatives. U-COIN helps consolidate that view for us to better provide more relevant experiences for them,” she added.

Sign up and start earning!

To be able to enjoy these many, many perks, first, you have to register for the rewards program by going to the U-COIN website. Registration is free and you even get 5 free coins as a sign-up bonus!

Once you’ve created your account, you can start earning U-COINS by answering the U-PICK Survey and by purchasing from U-STORE or any partners stores that are part of the Tindahan Club, where you can get 1 U-COIN for every P200 purchase.

When you have enough and are ready to redeem, check the U-COIN website to gain access to their extensive rewards catalog. Upon redemption, you will receive an SMS notification containing a unique voucher code you can use at any partner merchant store, website or app.

More Lucky U perks

Want to get freebies from GrabFood, GCash, Shopee, McDo and more? Here’s how
Be sure to be on the lookout for more U-COIN promos this year!
Photo by benzoix / Freepik.com

Unilever also unveiled its Lucky U raffle promo during the holiday season, where participants were able to win up to 10,000 U-COINS! Be sure to be on the lookout for more U-COIN promos this year!

"With over 1 million members in the U-COIN program, we understand that we are reaching members of different lifestyles, interests, and preferences. This is why the program has over 100 rewards in our catalog and why we designed the rewards not to be Unilever-centric,” Digital Analyst Assistant Manager & U-COIN Co-Lead on Diversity of the U-COIN Rewards Experience Pia Inserto said.

She continued, “Ultimately, Unilever understands that building relationships is at the core of brand interactions and this is how we make a delightful program for our members.”

So what are you waiting for? Be part of over 1 million U-COIN members and start earning and getting rewards today!

 

For more information, visit the the U-COIN website here. To shop Unilever products online, visit https://www.ustore.com.ph.

UNILEVER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Summer is not yet over! The best home appliances to make your life better
Sponsored
4 days ago

Summer is not yet over! The best home appliances to make your life better

4 days ago
Robinsons Appliances lists some of their favorite household electronics which are definite must-haves this season and...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Our top picks from Kultura summer 2022 collection: OOTDs, home items, essentials and more!
Sponsored
8 days ago

Our top picks from Kultura summer 2022 collection: OOTDs, home items, essentials and more!

By Euden Valdez | 8 days ago
From its 2022 summer collection, you’re sure to find the coolest resort wear and accessories, one-of-a-kind-travel essentials,...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Mother's Day: Treats, gift ideas for dearest 'nanay'
May 2, 2022 - 10:28am

Mother's Day: Treats, gift ideas for dearest 'nanay'

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | May 2, 2022 - 10:28am
With the COVID-19 safety guidelines in the county now being loosen up, families can now celebrate Mother's Day on May 8 ...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
SHOPPING GUIDE: Achieve your best summer with these fresh style trends
Sponsored
SHOPPING GUIDE: Achieve your best summer with these fresh style trends
April 27, 2022 - 8:40am
Shopping Guide
fb tw
Earth Month: Nature-inspired, eco-friendly picks for sustainable fashion, beauty and home
April 20, 2022 - 4:35pm

Earth Month: Nature-inspired, eco-friendly picks for sustainable fashion, beauty and home

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | April 20, 2022 - 4:35pm
Sustainability in our lifestyle should be more than a trend. After all, what's good for the earth is also good for us. And...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Breathable and comfy: Decorate your home with these 7 summer steals from shopITOOH
Sponsored
March 31, 2022 - 9:30am

Breathable and comfy: Decorate your home with these 7 summer steals from shopITOOH

March 31, 2022 - 9:30am
From March 15-31, the country’s hottest new furniture e-commerce is giving you a chance to take home those organic,...
Shopping Guide
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with