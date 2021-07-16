‘Wander-list’: Essentials for ‘revenge travel’ or ‘bahaycation’

MANILA, Philippines — Planning to maximize the “looser” travel restrictions anytime soon?

Traveling, even just a long drive, could be good for one’s mental health as it gives one rest from the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

But, whether you are heading somewhere soon or looking forward to have a vacation experience just at home, prepare for a stunning ride over the weekend with these essentials.

A date with Disney princesses

Shopee Philippines, screenshots For an “ultimate princess celebration,” the e-commerce platform brings together kids’ favorite Disney Princess products for discounts of up to 50% off.

Whether for travel or for the upcoming school year, Shopee Philippines offers an assortment of Disney Princess-themed bags, lunch boxes and toys, among others, for every family’s little princesses.

Self-protect with fashionable PPEs

In November 2020, Dominique Atelier introduced its first ready-to-wear line called Dominate personal protective equipment (PPEs), a collection of edgy and stylishly chic PPEs with street fashion-inspired and sleek feminine styles. Fashion influencers and fashionistas have been hooked with the totally fresh spin that Dominique Atelier has put into protective wear against the COVID-19 virus.

Street fashion enthusiasts who are looking to be protected in high style definitely loved the color block PPE jacket and jumpsuit PPE that Nicole designed. The two pieces were an instant hit, and to this day have been the atelier’s best-sellers.

Dominique Atelier is the newest Filipino fashion house in the metro that’s poised to cater to the discriminating tastes of a wide range of fashionistas. The Manila glitterati has been smitten of this atelier’s style offerings, signaling an exciting turn in the Philippine fashion, as the atelier offers pieces of designer brand aesthetic for the fashion risk-takers from all spectrums-- from practical fashionistas, game-changing influencers to elite socialites.

Nicole Santos, the creative director and designer behind the atelier, literally grew up in the business of fashion. Raised by a family who ran a successful fabric business for more than a decade, Santos has seen how powerful fashion can really be.

“I was just six years old when my mother decided to expose me to our family business. I was helping already in manning the stores, meeting different dressmakers and fashion designers who were just in love with our fabrics,” Nicole shared about her childhood.

In 2017, her parents closed two fabric stores and focused on their construction business. While Nicole moved forward to levelling up her business stride in fashion.

“That’s when I decided to build my own alterations and custom-made fashion business. We would accept sewing production projects, creating uniforms, bridal gowns and entourage dresses and custom couture,” she said. “We were steady and then the pandemic happened.”

Just like any other businesses, Nicole was faced with challenges. Clients did not need to wear gowns, new uniforms or dresses as everyone has been on home quarantine. Just like the resilient fashion entrepreneur that she is, she bounced back with an innovative idea.

Nicole’s stylish PPEs have been a huge hit on Instagram, that her atelier has gained back its financial stature despite the business struggles caused by the global pandemic and strict lockdown measures.

“We are using silverback lining taffeta- so we can do some aesthetic details like layers, shearing and pleats. I’ve realized that I could indeed maintain a production of ready-to-wear pieces, which is a totally different ballgame from making custom-made designs that we used to do,” she said. “Customers wanted to be protected in style, and we gave them that.”

Through Dominique’s stylish PPEs, Nicole has gained fashionista clients who then had started asking her if she could offer them stylish ready-to-wear womenswear, too. That’s when the atelier started to cater to fashion risk-takers who are definitely looking for a brand that can level up their fashion sense and styles.

Catering to fashion risk-takers, trend-starters and girl bosses, Dominique by Dominique Atelier caters to women who are not afraid to be the center of attention and be in control fashion-wise with its mix of designer-exclusive fashion and chic high street sensibilities. The daily womenswear line offers limited ready-made pieces designed for fashionistas with discriminating tastes.

“I’ve been honored with the support I have been getting from my clients because they were really the ones who requested for me to create ready-made everyday yet couture-like clothes. Their faith in me really pushed me to create every day high style clothes.From super chic powersuits, ruffled sheer dresses and sophisticated print jumpsuits, we have been producing exquisite clothing pieces for the metro’s fun fashionistas.You would think pandemic will stop them from splurging on clothes, but they were actually the ones who really pushed me to create beautiful things for them after the success of my stylish PPEs,” Nicole said.

The atelier is set to launch its third and high-fashion product segment in July: The Dominique Couture by Dominique Atelier. The exclusive couture line is going to be composed of chic gowns specially designed by Santos.

Have a chicken party

Photo release Chicken Teriyaki Katsu Sando

There’s more to cluck about as foodpanda celebrates National Fried Chicken Day this July with Jackson’s 3 exciting Chicken Teriyaki Katsu series that are available for a limited time only. Jackson’s has already been a homerun favorite among foodpanda customers who crave honest-to-goodness, no-frills, crispy fried chicken.

This month, it takes customers on a food trip that brings together American Southern buttermilk fried chicken and Japanese sweet-savory Teriyaki sauce. This can be enjoyed in three delicious ways: Chicken Teriyaki Katsu Donburi -- a steaming bowl of fluffy white rice topped with a chicken katsu cutlet glazed with Kikkoman teriyaki sauce and drizzled with Japanese mayonnaise served with a side of carrots, cabbage, nori and edamame; Chicken Teriyaki Katsu-Sando -- crispy, juicy fried chicken cutlet coated with Kikkoman teriyaki sauce and fresh cabbage slaw sandwiched inside the softest homemade hokkaido milk loaf; and Chicken Teriyaki Katsu Wrap -- Jackson’s original fried chicken cutlet, Kikkoman teriyaki sauce and cabbage slaw served inside a soft tortilla wrap.

Namee Sunico, Head of Shared Kitchens, shares, “Jackson’s is all about providing honestly good fried chicken experiences and for this year’s National Fried Chicken Day, we thought that with everyone stuck at home, we would go on a global food trip that combines our crispy, tender fried chicken with the flavors of Japan. For our new Jackson’s fried chicken offerings and more, tap mo na yan!”

Daniel Marogy, foodpanda managing director, adds, “We are looking forward to celebrating National Fried Chicken Day with our customers, as we are happy to deliver new food experiences safely to their doorstep. Those who are first in line to hop onto this Jackson’s Fried Chicken Teriyaki food trip can get 50% off on orders from foodpanda using a special promo code that will be announced soon.”

Support local brands

With more shoppers increasingly drawn to the digital sphere for the speed, convenience and the vastness of options it offers, businesses are starting to ride the livestreaming wave to let their brands tap into the bigger pool of customers online and engage them more intimately beyond the brick-and-mortar stores.



To provide a more accessible platform for micro, small and medium businesses to sell more, Globe Business is giving local MSMEs an opportunity to adapt to the popular retail trend and bring their products to where customers are shopping now through its Digistore, which will stage another live shopping event as a sequel to the successful pilot last year.



Broadcast live through Globe Business’ Facebook page last July 9 at 7 p.m., the live selling event is one of several activities lined up to mark this year’s Saludo SMEs, an annual initiative by Globe’s enterprise arm to support and recognize the efforts and contribution of Filipino entrepreneurs to achieve sustainable economic development.



Now on its third year, the Globe Business campaign carries an apt message: “Through the Changing Times, Tuloy Tayo!” to inspire MSMEs to confidently focus on the future and to keep moving forward.



“We bring you once again this live shopping event to help small businesses tap into new channels that will bring their brand online and make a deeper connection with more customers. And on the other hand, offer a seamless and more enjoyable buying experience for shoppers,” said Gaile Guevarra, Brand, Integration and Communications Head of Globe Business MSME Group.



“As a staunch advocate of empowering every business to own their success, we remain true to our commitment to provide MSMEs with platforms and opportunities to grow and thrive in the changing times,” she added.



The Saludo SMEs Digistore Live Selling Event showcased a wide array of selected products—from brewed coffee and teas to organic baby products, salsas and hot sauces with a twist to curated furniture—by Globe Business clients and merchants from partner organizations such as the Anvil Business Club, DTI Negosyo Center, Entrepreneur’s Organization, and Let’s Eat Pare.



Shoppers participating in the livestream event stand to get exclusive promos and discounts from the featured SMEs and can expect convenient and safe transactions as all participating businesses have GCash accounts.



For those looking to add a personal touch to their online shopping experience and at the same time give local businesses a boost, Globe Business invites Filipinos to support local SMEs as they move forward through the changing times.

Get natural protection

Photo release Take care of your body wherever you are with help from products like Avon Naturals (left) and Human Nature.

We need to be more mindful not just of what we put in our body but also what we put on it—after all, our skin is our first line of defense against germs, bacteria and viruses.

Get good vibes from head to toe with products inspired by nature. Take care of your body wherever you are with help from products like Avon Naturals, a complete line of personal care goods that aim to make you feel and look good every day.

Likewise, local brand Human Nature has a new product line called Pure & Sure, natural products aiming to be accessible and affordable for all, especially now when being healthy should be everyone’s top priority.

Aiming to provide effective hygiene benefits without the harmful chemicals—at a fraction of the cost, Pure and Sure includes the 100% natural Lemon Squeeze Hand Sanitizer, clinically proven to kill 99.99% of germs with 60% alcohol content that meets the recommended standard for alcohol content in sanitizers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pocket-sized and easy to carry, it provides gentle, effective, and non-drying protection while letting you bask in the refreshing and uplifting summery scent of lemon.

Unlike regular hand soaps, the handy-dandy 99.75% Grapefruit Squeeze Hand Soap is completely free from harmful triclosan and other toxic ingredients. Instead, it contains gentle, plant-derived cleansers that will leave your skin soft, smooth, and smelling like grapefruit.

Stay fresh, clean and irritation-free with 99.75% natural Fresh Bloom Feminine Wash. Free from harmful chemicals, it gently cleans with mild plant-based cleansers and moisturizes with aloe vera.

These are available in Human Nature branches nationwide, as well as the brand’s website, dealers, retail partners like Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace and Shopwise and from Lazada.

Internet connectivity

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., claiming to be the country’s only pure fiber broadband provider, was recognized at the 15th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition as a beacon of excellence in the Philippines telecommunications & ICT industry. The company was awarded for Corporate Excellence while Co-Founder and CEO, Dennis Anthony H. Uy was lauded as a Master Entrepreneur for the second year in a row.

Recently, the leading fiber broadband provider partnered with the local governments in Batangas to provide food and internet connection for the families affected by the continued Taal Volcano unrest.

In coordination with the Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Converge also provided high-speed fiber broadband connectivity to four evacuation centers in the province, namely, Brgy. Ticub Elementary School in Sto. Tomas town, Sta. Maria Elementary School in Laurel, Brgy. Gumamela-Balayan in Balayan, and Poblacion Covered Court in Agoncillo.

According to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), over 5,000 individuals are housed in the evacuation centers. In total, nearly 16,000 people in the Calabarzon have been affected by the continued unrest of the Taal Volcano.

The company deployed its personnel in Batangas’ surrounding areas on Monday to install the fiber lines in the four evacuation centers. Its technical team is also on standby to ensure continued connectivity of the centers while evacuation is ongoing.

Earlier, the ISP advised residents that its service will remain unhampered in Batangas, and it has activated its Disaster Management Team to respond to the needs of all affected residents, including its own personnel working in the area.

“Converge is at the service of local governments in assisting the affected communities in the areas where we operate, such as Batangas province where we have a lot of subscribers and employees and also, home to one of our cable landing stations. While we are organizing a broader relief effort, we have provided free internet connection to four evacuation centers, and we are ready to expand this as the need arises,” said Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

Try the new Chicken Alfredo Pizza, pizza hotdog combos

Photo release From left: NY Street Combo, Chicken Alfredo Pizza



Yellow Cab, one of the top players in the Philippine pizza scene, releases another limited-edition NY-Style Thin Crust pizza flavor this quarter.

The new flavor is a take on another classic favorite: the Chicken Alfredo Pizza. The best-selling cream-based pasta now comes in its NY-Style Thin Crust Pizza glory.

Savor juicy, boneless chicken thigh fillets set on a bed of rich creamy white sauce and topped with chopped olives and basil strips on our newest crust! You surely wouldn’t

want to miss out on our very first white sauce pizza! Oh, and here’s a pro tip: try it with chili flakes for an added kick.

The Chicken Alfredo Pizza will be available in 9”, 12”, and 15” sizes, with prices starting at P349, and will be offered for from July 5 to October 3.

Likewise, the brand launched the NY Street Combo will give you a peek of what being in the busy streets of New York is like via a hearty and easy-to-consume meal, making it the perfect snack for a busy day in a 24/7 city. Baked NY Dogs is inspired by the street hotdogs one would find in practically every corner in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan. It is made using all-beef franks, with three flavors to choose from: the Classic, the Pizza, and the Brekkie. This will also be offered a la carte starting at P129. The NY Street combo will be available from July 5 to December 31 in select stores, with prices starting at P249.

For more details, visit Yellowcabpizza.com and their social media accounts.

Cool down with a new lemon lime offering

Wherever you are, chill out with the new Mountain Dew Ice, the new lemon lime flavor of cult soda brand Mountain Dew.

Turn family merienda into fun bonding moments

Photo release For Filipino families, merienda is a tradition typically enjoyed twice a day, either between breakfast and lunch, and between lunch and dinner. But beyond this, it’s also as good a time as any to catch up and bond over light and easy-to-prepare delicious food.

Filipino family reunions are often tied to the potluck habit. So for merienda time, think of it as a mini reunion with your loved ones every day, where you gather to eat your favorite snacks, relax, and take a break from work or school at home. This is also your chance to bring to the table your favorite Pinoy snacks, like Jack ‘N Jill Biscuits and Cakes.

Merienda time is like your family’s “glue”. It’s these times spent together when you connect and bond even closer. Give any of these activities a try, or create a unique one yourselves. They don’t have to be complicated.

What matters is that everyone enjoys their favorite snacks with their favorite people, making funny, sweet, and lasting memories, together. Stock up on your family’s Jack N’ Jill Snacktime Favorites – Magic, Cream-O, Presto, Dewberry, Knots, Wafrets, and Quake Overload, available at your nearest supermarket, sari-sari store and online.

GrabMart inks deal with SM Markets

Leading service app Grab continues its commitment to helping Filipino shoppers conveniently access their groceries and everyday essentials through a new partnership between GrabMart and SM Markets. GrabMart consumers can now place orders from selected SM markets via the app- including SM Supermarket, Hypermarket and Savemore- and receive their orders at home in just an hour.

The partnership now allows GrabMart shoppers in Metro Manila and Cebu to order fresh and frozen produce, groceries, home care products, personal care essentials and so much more from SM stores.

“We are thrilled to welcome SM Markets as GrabMart’s latest partner. At Grab, we always strive to give the consumer the best shopping experience, and SM’s vast network of stores and wide range of products will make shopping more convenient to Filipinos, especially people short on time or unable to easily visit stories, such as families and busy young workers. As we continue to manage the pandemic situation, we hope that the addition of SM Markets to GrabMart will encourage more people to adopt online shopping,” said Grab Philippines Head of Deliveries Anton Bautista.

SM Supermarket’s President, Jojo Tagbo, also believes that the company’s partnership with GrabMart will help shoppers more easily manage during today’s challenging times, particularly thanks to SM Markets’ wide variety of products and Grab’s fast delivery times.

“The pandemic has affected the lifestyles of our customers including how they shop for groceries. Our goal is to provide them with multiple convenient ways of how they can get what they need from SM Markets. From physically going to the store, shopping online, and call-to-deliver, we offer choices where they can be comfortable. And now, we are partnering with the leading superapp in the country further strengthening our omnichannel offerings,” he said.

Starbucks collaborates with FILA for new collection

Photo release Pieces from the collection

Starbucks recently collaborated with iconic sportstyle brand FILA for the first time to offer an exclusive, co-branded collection of sporty street style essentials that seamlessly combine fashion, function and on-trend design. The collection is available exclusively to customers in Asia Pacific for a limited time only.

Blending Starbucks rich brand heritage with FILA’s classic aesthetic and modern design, the collection showcases bold yet timeless designs in FILA’s signature white, navy and red. The must-have merchandise items feature drinkware and lifestyle accessories that energize adventure-seekers and trend-setters alike to seize the summer.

The collection, said Erin Silvoy, Vice President, Product and Marketing, Starbucks Asia Pacific, unites their brand’s mission to nurture the human spirit and the sportswear label’s legacy of celebrating athletics and the collective good.

The designer collaboration will be available starting July 20 at select Starbucks stores across the Asia Pacific region while supplies last.

Be prepared for the outdoors

Photo release With a complete selection for runners, fitness enthusiasts, sneakerheads and trendsetters, the New Balance Flagship will also carry the Made in the US/UK collections, lifestyle silhouettes for kids, footwear, performance and lifestyle apparel and accessories. The Makati City location will also be the destination for new releases and exclusive drops, like the Staud Collab coming up in May, brand events, and other launches.

New Balance, a global leader in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, has opened the doors to their flagship store in the heart of Makati City.

A haven for runners with its wide array of performance running footwear, the store showcases shoes catered to every type of runner including bestsellers like the 574 Classic, Fresh Foam 1080 and new high-performance shoes like the FuelCell Rebel v2.

Inspiring independence in all kinds of athletes and encouraging a healthier lifestyle for everyone, the global brand is also re-launching their Run Club virtually. Established in 1906, the brand is one of the major sports footwear and apparel manufacturers with a manufacturing presence in the United States as well as in the United Kingdom.

DIY product for pothole problems

Offering a new solution to recurring problems in Philippine roads, new asphalt player, Phoenix Asphalt, is introducing an innovative product that aims to provide an effective and durable fix for road potholes.

Called Cold Patch Asphalt Mix, it is a dense-grade, ready-mix product that can withstand heavy rain, floods, and temperatures of up to 64°C. Providing further convenience, it is also storable, and does not require heavy equipment for application.

An environment-friendly product, the Cold Patch Asphalt Mix can be applied directly to concrete and asphalt-based roads immediately and anytime when needed. It also eliminates the waiting time after asphalt application since it allows traffic immediately after product compaction.

“This type of product has a great potential in improving road maintenance as it can easily be used to repair cracks and potholes without the need for heating or mixing,” Department of Public Works and Highways Bureau of Research and Standards Officer-In-Charge Director Reynaldo Faustino said. “We call on our private partners to continue developing high-quality products that we can utilize and incorporate into our projects, and to support us in our pursuit of improving the lives of our fellow Filipinos through quality infrastructures.”

For orders and inquiries, call 1-800-10-PNX FUEL (769-3835), 1-800-8-PNXFUEL (769-3835), +63 917 862 0971 for PLDT and Globe users, or email info@phoenixfuels.ph.

In 2019, the company was established as a joint venture company by the leading local independent oil firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc., Thailand-based TIPCO Asphalt Public Co. Ltd, and PhilAsphalt Development Corporation. In the same year, it broke ground for the construction of its own asphalt facility in Batangas, and officially started its operation in mid-2020. — With Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo