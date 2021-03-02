THE BUDGETARIAN
^
Ready, set, shop at Ortigas Malls this March
It’s going to be an exciting month as Ortigas Malls welcomes March with a bang!
MANILA, Philippines — It’s going to be an exciting month as Ortigas Malls welcomes March with a bang!

To kick off the fun, Greenhills, Tiendesitas and Estancia are holding Fantastic Wednesdays sale, where you can enjoy deals for as much as 70% off. Get a chance to enjoy exclusive discounts, awesome freebies and special promos on various home accessories, beauty services, gadgets, travel accessories and more from your favorite retail stores and restaurants on all Wednesdays of the month.

March — a perfect way to enjoy every day and to welcome the summer season. Whether you’re out to get yourself some clothes, fashion accessories, stuff for the home, or anything else that your heart desires, you’re bound to find bargains galore from all the participating stores.

Treat yourself and your loved ones as you feel good and enjoy every Wednesday at Ortigas Malls.

What are you waiting for? Head over to Greenhills, Tiendesitas and Estancia Mall every Wednesday and shop and dine to your heart's content.

 

For more information, you may check their official Facebook pages - Greenhills, Tiendesitas, Estancia and Industria.

ORTIGAS MALLS
Philstar
