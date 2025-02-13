Dancing turtles show how animals use magnetic field as a map

PARIS, France — Dancing turtles have proved for the first time that some animals use Earth's magnetic field to create a personal map of their favorite spots, scientists said Wednesday.

Some animals that migrate across the globe — such as birds, salmon, lobsters and sea turtles — are known to navigate using the magnetic field lines that stretch from Earth's north to south pole.

Scientists knew the animals used this magnetic information as a compass to establish where they were. Now they increasingly believe the turtles are also able to plot a magnetic map featuring important places such as nesting or feeding spots.

This would require the migratory animals to "learn the magnetic coordinates of the destination," according to a study in the journal Nature led by Kayla Goforth of the University of North Carolina.

The study said the research provides the first "direct evidence that an animal can learn and remember the natural magnetic signature of a geographical area."

Exactly how they manage this remains unknown.

The researchers found that the turtles' talent for map-making was separate from their inner compass, suggesting that the two forms of "magnetoreception" work in different ways.

For the experiment, the scientists put young loggerhead turtles in a tank surrounded by a magnetic coil that replicated the magnetic field of the Atlantic Ocean.