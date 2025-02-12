Liza Soberano advises longtime dog owners to make 'disciplined' diets

MANILA, Philippines — One thing longtime dog owners should learn, according to actress Liza Soberano, is disciplining their fur babies on the kind of food they eat.

The actress was back in the Philippines last February 6 for the launch of pet wellness brand Dr. Shiba's new product, Kind Kibble, for dogs.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Liza said the most important thing for longtime dog owners to consider is their pets' diets.

Liza referred to her Samoyed Yuna as an example, admitting it might be her own fault why her dog is a picky eater because she started feeding Yuna with homecooked meals rather than kibble.

The actress initially believed the misconception that kibble was bad and that these contained ingredients not vetted by professionals.

"Nagsawa siya after three or four months of being served homecooked meals, so I tried finding different kinds of kibble," Liza said, adding she even prepared a mix of both but her appetite would still decrease.

She reiterated that longtime owners should discipline their dogs on the kind of food they eat and introduced kibble early on. The actress said that kibbles also contain the right amount of nutrients a dog needs.

"I would really encourage people to read labels, fact-check and make sure the ingredients are right before introducing dogs to them, and train them — don't give them table food, you'll regret it," Liza ended.

