Cat lovers org members explain Pusang Pinoys in cat shows

Some of the cats that participated at the 1st World Cat Federation World Cat Show held from June 14 to 15, 2024 in One Ayala Makati

MANILA, Philippines — The Pusang Pinoy (Puspin) has been featured in some cat shows that were held in the country, said two members of the Society of Feline Enthusiasts of the Philippines Inc. (SFEPI).

Philstar.com talked to two of its members at the 1st World Cat Federation (WCF) World Cat Show held from June 14 to 15 in One Ayala Makati.

SFEPI and Hard Rock Cafe Manila were among the co-presentors of the cat show. Philstar.com asked for their comment after many of our readers wrote that a number of cat shows being held in the country do not feature or are selective against Pusang Pinoys.

Clint Brian Peck, one of the board members of SFEPI, said they have had Pusang Pinoys in their cat shows in Cebu and Manila.

SFEPI President Lio Maclang said the winner of the Best Supreme title in their cat show last August was an eight-year-old castrated Puspin.

Even for the recently held cat show in Ayala, Maclang confirmed there were Puspins. He said there were four castrated, household pets that joined at the 1st World Cat Federation World Cat Show.

What's in the name

Pusang Pinoys or Puspins are also called household pets.

"There's a process on how to recognize breed. If the breed is not yet recognized, it falls under the category of domestic cat or, better yet, address them as household pets.

"Pusang Pinoy definitely comes from the Philippines, but it refers to a general term," Maclang said.

Cats, as long as they are castrated and have the necessary vaccines, can join the WCF cat show. Cats, 127 of them from a number breeds as well as household cats, were featured at the Ayala event. Some of the cats came even from as far as Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Peck and Maclang said that a cat show is different from a dog show. The participating cats are judged based on several criteria.

"What they expect sa dog shows, may tricks. Sa cats, it's different. Ang gine-grade kasi 'yung hitsura, standard, how they are groomed. So, different cats have different standards that need to be followed," said Peck.

Maclang added husbandry (care or breeding of an animal) and the cat's temperament are also judged.

Maclang added, "Whether if it's from the streets or an unrecognizable breed, we accept as long as they are vaccinated and then castrated.

"So regardless whether if your cat is expensive, imported, even our Pusang Pinoy, as long as he's well taken cared of, he can compete in the global stage."

The World Cat Federation is an internatoinal association of cat clubs founded in 1988. Its members are composed of cat scientists, professors, judges, cat lovers and enthusiasts. SFEPI, meanwhile, has 700 registered catteries (a place where cats are bred or taken cared of) around the Philippines.

