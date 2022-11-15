^

Pet Life

A controversial winner of New Zealand's bird beauty contest

Philstar.com
November 15, 2022 | 8:21am
A controversial winner of New Zealand's bird beauty contest
A small and reclusive bird, rock wrens are restricted to pockets of the South Island’s high country.
Dept. of Conservation of New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A tiny mountain-dwelling wren was the surprise winner Monday of New Zealand's controversial bird of the year competition, which even had Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in a flap.

The piwauwau rock wren punched above its 20-gram weight, flying under the radar to win the annual contest ahead of popular fellow native contenders, the little penguin and the kea.

Fans of the wren set up a Facebook page to help the outsider soar up the final rankings when the fortnight-long poll closed Monday.

"It's not the size, it's the underbird you vote for that counts," wrote one supporter.

The annual competition ruffled voters' feathers in years past after a native bat was allowed to enter, then won, the 2021 title.

There was also outcry this year after the flightless kakapo -- a twice previous winner dubbed the world's fattest parrot -- was barred from running to give others a chance.

The annual avian beauty contest run by environmental group Forest and Bird is popular with New Zealanders, including the country's top politicians.

The leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon, took to Twitter  -- where else? -- over the weekend to endorse the wrybill, a river bird with a distinctive bent beak.

On Monday, New Zealand's prime minister was momentarily ruffled live on air when asked if she had voted for her favourite bird.

"No I haven't yet -- you can't just chuck a controversial question at me without a warning!," Ardern said with a smile.

New Zealand's leader revealed she will "always and forever" be loyal to the black petrel, which only breeds on the North Island but can fly as far as Ecuador, and she hopes the 2023 competition "will be its year".

BIRDS

JACINDA ARDERN

NEW ZEALAND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
South Korea's Moon seeks to give up dogs gifted by North's Kim Jong Un
6 days ago

South Korea's Moon seeks to give up dogs gifted by North's Kim Jong Un

6 days ago
South Korea's former president Moon Jae-in is seeking to give up two dogs gifted to him by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Pet Life
fbtw
Family 'preserves' dead pet dog as rug
12 days ago

Family 'preserves' dead pet dog as rug

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
A family in Australia has found way to remember their recently deceased golden retriever — by preserving him as...
Pet Life
fbtw
&lsquo;Dinogshow ang sarili&rsquo;: Maris Racal&rsquo;s &lsquo;chihuahua&rsquo; photo shoot amuses fans
October 25, 2022 - 8:44am

‘Dinogshow ang sarili’: Maris Racal’s ‘chihuahua’ photo shoot amuses fans

By Kathleen A. Llemit | October 25, 2022 - 8:44am
Actress Maris Racal looked sexy and stylish in her recent photo shoot but fans, instead, ended up amused with her sense of...
Pet Life
fbtw
Colombia allows members of Congress to bring their pets to work
October 11, 2022 - 4:54pm

Colombia allows members of Congress to bring their pets to work

October 11, 2022 - 4:54pm
Members of Colombia's Congress can now bring their pets to work, in a world first, and for one senator, wild horses couldn't...
Pet Life
fbtw
Carla Abellana calls for end to all forms of animal fighting
October 6, 2022 - 10:57am

Carla Abellana calls for end to all forms of animal fighting

By Kristofer Purnell | October 6, 2022 - 10:57am
Actress and animal welfare advocate Carla Abellana reiterated her call to stop pitting animals against each for sport.
Pet Life
fbtw
More hurt for Heart Evangelista with dog bite amid alleged split with Chiz Escudero
September 9, 2022 - 10:01am

More hurt for Heart Evangelista with dog bite amid alleged split with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | September 9, 2022 - 10:01am
Actress Heart Evangelista seemed to be in high spirits amid speculations of breakup with senator husband Francis “Chiz”...
Pet Life
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with