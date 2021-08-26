International Dog Day: Paw-friendly vacation spots for your next getaway

MANILA, Philippines — Today, do your paw friend a huge favor!

It's International Dog Day and, as a gift for your favorite fur baby, you can search for the best accommodations on your next days out when it is safe to travel again.

To help you find these pet-friendly accommodations, TikTok star Luffy gives his wish list.

Luffy went viral this year when his owner Sarah Jayne Balbidadez posted a quick clip of his huge grin when she picked him up from a dog grooming parlor in Imus, Cavite and has since amassed a massive following of 1.5 million followers of TikTok.

Sarah shared, “I love traveling and exploring new places with Luffy, it makes my travel experiences so much more memorable when I get to share it with my best friend. With the plethora of pet-friendly stays offered by Airbnb Hosts, fur parents like myself and their babies can go on many more meaningful adventures together.”

Here are Luffy’s top Airbnb Stays for a pet-friendly getaway:

1. A farm stay with manmade lake in Pampanga

Paint a picture of serenity in this accomodation with the Casita, which houses two rustic cottages, a spacious garden, small tents, hammocks and a swimming pool. Its most stunning feature - a man-made lake filled with floating lilies.

2. A studio with a garden in Subic

You and your beloved pets will be happy to note that the Garden Nest is hosted by Tamara and her three cute doggos. Enjoy your stay with its cozy rustic interiors filled with novels for your reading pleasure and includes a hammock, an outdoor bathtub and a small garden. Best of all, it's just two hours away from Manila!

3. A modern bungalow in Tagaytay

This weekend getaway is surrounded by mahogany and mango trees, making for a nature-filled respite. The stay includes its very own barbecue pit in the garden where guests can enjoy a good grill feast and lounge the evening away.

4. A guest house in Bacolod

Those in the Negros and environs and even as far away as Manila can have a rejuvenating stay at this Bacolod guest house. Curl up on the sofa with a favorite book or podcast, or wander around the house enjoying host Mutya's lovely artworks. Your beloved pets can even play around with Mutya's seven friendly pets that includes four dogs and three cats.

5. A beachfront loft in Palawan

If you're the sun-and-sand lover, then this beachfront loft in Palawan is the place to be. It is covered with white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and coconut trees aplenty. Enjoy a slice of heaven right at your doorstep.

6. An eclectic chalet in Quezon

If the mountains are more to your liking, then this charming chalet in Quezon is worth the visit. Wake up to the calm rustling of leaves and birds chirping. Enjoy the chalet's stylish interiors, private jacuzzi and large outdoor patio perfect for your pups to run around.

7. A hidden villa in Palawan

If you'd like some privacy yet still be just a short car ride away from busy El Nido, then this hidden villa is the spot for you and your pets. Sampaguita Villa offers two bedrooms, and the master bedroom includes its own terrace overlooking a garden. Kick back and relax with your furry friend, or head out for a relaxing stroll together around Caalan village.




