







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
International Dog Day: Paw-friendly vacation spots for your next getaway
Viral "Smiling Dog" Luffy B unveils  his wish list of pet-friendly Airbnb Stays
Photo release

                     

                        

                           
International Dog Day: Paw-friendly vacation spots for your next getaway

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2021 - 12:38pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Today, do your paw friend a huge favor!



It's International Dog Day and, as a gift for your favorite fur baby, you can search for the best accommodations on your next days out when it is safe to travel again.



To help you find these pet-friendly accommodations, TikTok star Luffy gives his wish list.



Luffy went viral this year when his owner Sarah Jayne Balbidadez posted a quick clip of his huge grin when she picked him up from a dog grooming parlor in Imus, Cavite and has since amassed a massive following of 1.5 million followers of TikTok.



Sarah shared, “I love traveling and exploring new places with Luffy, it makes my travel experiences so much more memorable when I get to share it with my best friend. With the plethora of pet-friendly stays offered by Airbnb Hosts, fur parents like myself and their babies can go on many more meaningful adventures together.”



Here are Luffy’s top Airbnb Stays for a pet-friendly getaway:



1. A farm stay with manmade lake in Pampanga







Paint a picture of serenity in this accomodation with the Casita, which houses two rustic cottages, a spacious garden, small tents, hammocks and a swimming pool.  Its most stunning feature - a man-made lake filled with floating lilies.

Photo release









 



2. A studio with a garden in Subic







You and your beloved pets will be happy to note that the Garden Nest is hosted by Tamara and her three cute doggos. Enjoy your stay with its cozy rustic interiors filled with novels for your reading pleasure and includes a hammock, an outdoor bathtub and a small garden. Best of all, it's just two hours away from Manila!

Photo release









 



3. A modern bungalow in Tagaytay







This weekend getaway is surrounded by mahogany and mango trees, making for a nature-filled respite. The stay includes its very own barbecue pit in the garden where guests can enjoy a good grill feast and lounge the evening away.

Photo release









 



4. A guest house in Bacolod







Those in the Negros and environs and even as far away as Manila can have a rejuvenating stay at this Bacolod guest house. Curl up on the sofa with a favorite book or podcast, or wander around the house enjoying host Mutya’s lovely artworks. Your beloved pets can even play around with Mutya's seven friendly pets that includes four dogs and three cats.

Photo release









 



5. A beachfront loft in Palawan







If you're the sun-and-sand lover, then this beachfront loft in Palawan is the place to be. It is covered with white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and coconut trees aplenty. Enjoy a slice of heaven right at your doorstep.

Photo release









 



6. An eclectic chalet in Quezon







If the mountains are more to your liking, then this charming chalet in Quezon is worth the visit. Wake up to the calm rustling of leaves and birds chirping. Enjoy the chalet's stylish interiors, private jacuzzi and large outdoor patio perfect for your pups to run around.

Photo release









 



7. A hidden villa in Palawan







If you'd like some privacy yet still be just a short car ride away from busy El Nido, then this hidden villa is the spot for you and your pets. Sampaguita Villa offers two bedrooms, and the master bedroom includes its own terrace overlooking a garden. Kick back and relax with your furry friend, or head out for a relaxing stroll together around Caalan village.

Photo release











 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TOP VACATIONS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China villagers learn to live with the elephant in the room
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
China villagers learn to live with the elephant in the room


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Ma Mingliang rarely encountered wild elephants while growing up in southwestern China, after centuries of hunting and deforestation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Singapore zoo breeds first panda cub
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Singapore zoo breeds first panda cub


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
The pandas are on a 10-year loan from China and arrived in Singapore in 2012.

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Angel Locsin names pet chicks after Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Angel Locsin names pet chicks after Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Anne Curtis


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin named her new pet chicks after celebrity friends Anne Curtis, Bea Alonzo and Angelica Pan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Huggable, tamed: What makes Brahma chickens 'egg-cellent' pets beyond farms
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
69 days ago

                              
                              
Huggable, tamed: What makes Brahma chickens 'egg-cellent' pets beyond farms


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 69 days ago                              


                                                            
Although chickens are often regarded as farm animals, there are still people who consider these birds as their great companions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What makes 'tiny' Wasabi win big at one of world's oldest dog competitions?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
70 days ago

                              
                              
What makes 'tiny' Wasabi win big at one of world's oldest dog competitions?


                              

                                                                  By Charlie Mae Perez |
                                 70 days ago                              


                                                            
Wasabi, a Pekingese dog, was declared this year’s "Best in Show" at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Born social: Puppies' genes guide them in human interactions
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
78 days ago

                              
                              
Born social: Puppies' genes guide them in human interactions


                              

                                                                  By Issam Ahmed |
                                 78 days ago                              


                                                            
A new study published Thursday in Current Biology found that genetics play an outsized role in canines' interactive skills...

                                                         


      

         

            
Pet Life
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with