Huggable, tamed: What makes Brahma chickens 'egg-cellent' pets beyond farms
Huggable, tamed: What makes Brahma chickens 'egg-cellent' pets beyond farms

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ritz L. Ignacio (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 7:24pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Although chickens are often regarded as farm animals, there are still people who consider these birds as their great companions to have in the backyard as pets, as well as for their eggs.



There are many various chicken breeds that could be kept as pets and one of the most popular breeds is the Brahma chicken.

 

Hearing the word Brahma could spark an idea of “terrify” as it evokes an image of that giant rooster that went viral last 2017.

 

But for agriculture graduate Jowiel Frago, Brahma chicken is a fancy breed of chicken which makes for a great pet for its quiet and tamed nature.

 

“It is one of the interesting animals to pet. It is a stress reliever especially during this time of pandemic as owners can find satisfaction of having this rare chicken since it is not common in the market,” he said in an interview with Philstar.com.

 

Also known as the yard’s “King of All Fowls” by most hobbyists, Brahma is best known for its large size as some of its breed members can grow to a height of three feet.

 

In addition, they averagely weigh about four kilograms for hens and five kilograms for roosters, making them one of the largest chicken breeds in the world.

 

This kind of bird is elegant in appearance and huggable, with their feathered feet and fluffy feathers, making them appear to be wearing an elaborate ball gown.

 

Frago, who owns a poultry farm that rears Brahma chickens, also said that it could provide many opportunities to owners such as for food and for business purposes.

 

“The size and height of Brahmas are double the usual, plus, it has very unique characteristics one can find from head to feet, bringing potentially added value to its marketability. Therefore, if well taken care of, it can provide livelihood opportunities to pet owners by breeding these Brahma chickens,” he explained.

 

Just like owning any other animal, Frago emphasized that having sufficient knowledge and familiarization with the pet would be really important to keep them healthy and maintain their good condition.

 

Thus, Frago listed few points that need to be considered if someone is interested to own a Brahma chicken:

 

1. Right genetics, which means choosing a quality bloodline

2. Good nutrition through appropriate food and vitamins

3. Hygiene or cleanliness of the chicken's surroundings

4. Proper housing, which needs to be well-lit and ventilated

5. Environment where they live, the best is in natural surroundings

 

“As long as you are a pet lover, you can discover what is best in keeping Brahmas. And [if you] like to rear Brahmas at their best, you should not single out any of the above things as they are all equally important for this pet's survival,” Frago noted.

 

People who are interested in adding a bit of “wow” to their flock can visit Happinest Poultry, a commercial poultry farm in Brgy. Sta. Elena, San Pablo City, Laguna.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

