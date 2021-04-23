LIST: Pandemic essentials for your furry babies

MANILA, Philippines — So, you've finally made your home truly a safe and secure place for your pups. You should feel that you've done your part as a pet parent, right? Fool-proofing your home for your fur baby is not enough though.

It is also important that you provide him with essential gears so that he grows up nicely and, most importantly, feels safe and secure with you at home and outside.

Dog owner and breeder Meg Laudit of Klondine Walker enumerated these essential gears for your pups at the recent Royal Canin webinar on kickstarting your pup life.

Food and water bowls

A puppy has a lot of energy so pick bowls that are easy for him to sniff over.

Some dogs are allergic to plastics so steel bowls are ideal. It is recommended to start smaller bowls at first and then upgrade to larger ones as he grows. Most importantly, his food and water bowls must be washed daily.

Collar and leashes

A leash is a valuable tool, said Laudit, and it is what he needs for going on walks.

Crate and sleeping beds

Your pup needs a warm and comfortable bed to sleep on. Crates are perfect because these provide a den for your pup to hang out.

Even if you decide to "crate" your puppy, he should still have a separate sleeping bed when you're at home. Make sure you buy a small, puppy-sized one that would make him feel safe and snug.

Grooming supplies

Buy supplies that are well-suited to your pup's particular coat. No matter what your pup's hair type is, establish a grooming routine as early as possible.

Chew toys

A puppy is still a baby so he definitely needs play things. Toys are great for teething and shaking off excess energy.

Puppy tags/ID/microchip

Make sure you have an ID tag attached to his collar that includes your pup's name and your phone number. Another alternative is to have your puppy micro-chipped, which can be inserted by veterinarians without surgery. These are tiny capsules that contain unique registration numbers.