Netizens fear Emma Stone's 'Cruella' could hype up animal cruelty
'Cruella' poster
Disney via Twitter

Netizens fear Emma Stone's 'Cruella' could hype up animal cruelty

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2021 - 11:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Walt Disney Studios yesterday dropped the trailer of Hollywood movie “Cruella” starring Emma Stone.

In its Twitter account, Disney said that the movie will be showing in May 2021 this year.

 

 

“Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021,” Disney wrote in the caption.

Social media users had mixed reactions on the trailer. While some think it will be a good movie, some said this movie will inspire animal abuse.

“This looks very very good,” @DrRossGeller commented on Twitter.

“This movie will inspire incel women to commit animal abuse. It’s dangerous and needs to be removed,” @bruminger commented.

Other Twitter users, meanwhile, said that “Cruella” will be Disney’s version of “Joker.”

“The way that I see this, #Cruella will end up as Disney's #Joker from the 2019 film of the same name,” @Two_Cams25 wrote.

"Cruella" is a crime-comedy film based on Cruella De Vil in the 1956 novel "101 Dalmatians" by Dodie Smith.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara.

Glenn Close, who played Cruella in the 1996 live action "101 Dalmatians," is one of the executive producers of the movie.

 

