Nurturing Lasting Wealth, Legacy & Beyond: A holistic approach to wealth planning

MANILA, Philippines — Wealth isn’t just about the numbers in your bank account—it’s about the life you build and the security you provide for the people who matter most. It’s about the opportunities you create, the dreams you fulfill and the legacy you leave behind.

This is the first article in AXA’s Nurturing Lasting Wealth, Legacy & Beyond Series—a wealth management educational series designed to help you understand the key pillars of wise financial planning and management.

Many think that wealth planning is only about growing investments, but it’s much more than that. True wealth planning is holistic and comprehensive: it’s your defense against unexpected risks, a strategy to help you meet retirement goals and a way to manage financial obligations with confidence.

More importantly, it ensures that the wealth you’ve worked hard to build is preserved and maximized—not just for your benefit, but for your loved ones as well.

With a solid wealth plan, you can ensure a smooth transfer of your assets to your children, grandchildren or other future heirs. Without proper planning, the wealth you intend to pass on may be significantly reduced by estate taxes and other financial liabilities.

This can impact your family’s long-term financial stability. That’s why financial protection is just as essential as capital accumulation—and why life insurance plays a key role in a well-structured wealth plan.

More than just financial protection

This is where AXA’s Asset Master comes in. More than just an insurance policy, it’s a strategic wealth tool that helps you preserve, grow and pass on your assets with confidence.

Unlike traditional financial products that focus only on either protection or investment, Asset Master integrates both, ensuring your wealth continues to work for you and your loved ones. With built-in financial leverage, it immediately increases the value of your estate, offering at least 125% life insurance coverage of your one-time payment or equivalent to your account value, whichever is higher.

This helps ensure your loved ones receive more, without the financial burden that can often come with wealth transfer. And as your financial goals evolve, you also have the flexibility to increase your coverage through top-ups, so your protection can grow alongside your assets. For plans with one-time payment of P1 million or higher, there are no premium charges—meaning the full amount is invested in your selected funds, giving your policy greater potential for long-term growth.

But that’s just one part of the equation. Asset Master also serves as a potential growth engine for your wealth, giving you access to a diverse range of investment options—from local to global markets. These funds have been thoughtfully designed to suit different investment objectives and risk profiles, so you can choose options that align with your financial goals and comfort level.

This means your assets can continue to generate returns while remaining protected. For those looking for an additional source of cash flow, some funds even offer income-paying options, allowing you to enjoy regular cash payouts (not guaranteed) while keeping your insurance coverage intact.

Your wealth journey starts today

The future is uncertain, but your wealth planning doesn’t have to be. With AXA Philippines, one of the largest and fastest-growing insurance companies in the country, you have a trusted partner that understands the challenges involved in navigating your wealth journey, from its creation and growth to its protection and eventual transfer.

Whether you’re looking to secure your family’s future, optimize your investments, or ensure a smooth legacy transition, know you can build, protect and pass on your wealth with Asset Master—so you can live well today while securing tomorrow.





