Nigerian scammers accused in AI-driven fake Brad Pitt fraud

Brad Pitt on the Berlin red carpet of 'Bullet Train.' A French woman was led to believe that she was in a relationship with the Hollywood star in an apparent online scam.

LAGOS Nigeria — A French woman who lost her life savings to scammers pretending to be American actor Brad Pitt is seeking to unmask at least three Nigerians her legal team accuses of defrauding her.

The scammers tricked the victim, identified as 53-year-old Anne by French broadcaster TF1, into believing she was in a romantic relationship with the 61-year-old Hollywood star by using AI-generated photos.

The case illustrates how Nigerian scammers, already known for a variety of internet schemes including "romance" scams, are pivoting towards new technologies to swindle victims.

Anne told TF1 she was first targeted on Instagram by someone posing as Pitt’s mother after she shared pictures of herself skiing in the resort of Tignes.

The scammers claimed that the actor urgently needed money to pay for kidney treatment, alleging that his bank accounts had been frozen due to ongoing divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Anne's lawyer Laurene Hanna said her client lost 830,000 euros ($850,000) to the scammers.

Anne has been in touch with Marwan Ouarab, the founder of the FindmyScammer.com website, in a bid to find the fraudsters, the attorney said on X.

According to French daily Le Parisien, which quoted Ouarab, the scammers — three men in their 20s — are located in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) anti-graft agency said it can only investigate the claim if a petition is submitted.

"It is a petition that authorizes the EFCC to act," spokesman Dele Oyewale told AFP.