Take a never-ending voyage at Conrad Manila with 'Of Art and Wine' Series: Balade

Balade features the works of award-winning artist Stella Rojas, who will exhibit 33 pieces that encapsulate her years of travels in Paris, its outskirts and the French countryside.

MANILA, Philippines – Conrad Manila is thrilled to introduce a new collection of artworks at the 32nd installment of the hotel’s highly acclaimed “Of Art and Wine” series. Titled Balade, this installment features the works of award-winning artist Stella Rojas, who will exhibit 33 pieces that encapsulate her years of travels in Paris, its outskirts and the French countryside.

“Balade is a French word that means to stroll, to wander and to travel. We invite our guests to visit the hotel’s art gallery and appreciate these impressive creations, which will transport them to the charming alleys of Paris. We are also honored to have our final exhibit this 2024 with Ms. Rojas, who truly embodies impeccable Filipino artistry,” says Fabio Berto, general manager of Conrad Manila.

Balade is a captivating collection of artwork that brings to life stunning destinations from across the globe, as seen through the eyes of a Filipina artist. The collection beautifully captures the enchanting allure of France while also offering a glimpse into the diverse landscapes of other European countries, including Italy, Ireland, Norway and Poland. The series also showcases striking paintings of male and female statues, large-scale close-ups of flora and fauna, as well as sweeping landscapes, all portrayed with the artist’s unique perspective and style.

Through her paintings, Rojas invites viewers to see life as a boundless voyage of discovery and adventure. She encourages exploring the unfamiliar by stepping beyond the comfort of one’s homeland and immersing oneself in new experiences. In the process, one can learn about other cultures, embark on a journey of self-discovery, expand one’s mind and enrich the soul.

“Since I set foot in Paris in 1989, I not only found the City of Lights cold and gorgeous but also electrically charged with the creative energy of the great men and women of the past who have walked its cobbled streets. One distinct quality to note is, although the theme of Balade is Parisian, French and European scenery, the palette is ‘un-European.’ It is, in fact, more Filipino due to the vivid, pure and intense colors,” Stella Rojas passionately shared.

SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation president Elizabeth Sy, together with EVP Peggy Angeles, featured artist Stella Rojas, French Ambassador Marie Fontanel and Conrad Manila’s Fabio Berto graced the exhibit launch and spearheaded the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which marked its official opening.

The exhibit featuring the works of Stella Rojas will be open from October 22 to Jan. 4, 2025, at Conrad Manila’s Gallery C. Each artwork is also available for purchase.

To learn more about Conrad Manila’s art collection, along with the exclusive privileges and personalized experiences for a luxury stay, visit www.conradmanila.com or call +632 8833 9999.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.