Hilton Manila presents exciting 5th anniversary promotions on its new e-store

October 18, 2023 | 8:30am
Hilton Manila Anniversary Cakes
MANILA, Philippines — Hilton Manila, nestled in the heart of the Newport World Resorts’ complex, is marking its fifth anniversary on October 25. Since its opening, the hotel has consistently delivered outstanding service and memorable dining experiences, earning its reputation as a symbol of elegance and hospitality.

In honor of this significant milestone, Hilton Manila is introducing its new e-store, accessible through the EatDrinkHilton website. This virtual haven invites guests to explore a world of culinary delights and exclusive vouchers with just a click, enhancing their overall experience.

To celebrate this occasion, Hilton Manila is offering special room rate vouchers at P5,555 nett for stays on October 15 and 25, providing a luxurious staycation opportunity without the hefty price tag.

Additionally, guests making a minimum purchase of P2,000 during the e-store launch will receive a P500 voucher, valid for one year and redeemable on their next EatDrinkHilton E-Store purchase.

Also on October 25, guests can enjoy a 50% discount on Kusina Sea Kitchens’ Dinner Buffet and Hua Yuan’s unlimited authentic Yum Cha at Hilton Manila's signature Shanghainese restaurant for one day only.

In addition to these offerings, Hilton Manila invites guests to savor a diverse culinary experience throughout October:

  • Kusina Sea Kitchens: Indulge in a buffet featuring Filipino, Indian, Western and global cuisines, showcasing the hotel's diverse culinary offerings.
     
  • Hua Yuan Brasserie Chinoise: Enjoy lively Chinese entertainment and Unlimited Yum Cha for Sunday lunch.
     
  • Madison Lounge and Bar: Delight in an assortment of anniversary cakes, including the exquisite avocado cake, available both at the lounge and the e-store. Experience high tea with unlimited prosecco and a variety of sweet and savory treats for P2,500++, offered every Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
     
  • Freestyle Pool Bar: Unleash your inner mixologist during the unique cocktail-making experience on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Craft your own signature cocktails for P650++ per drink.

Reflecting on this milestone, General Manager John Lucas expressed his gratitude: "We are thrilled to celebrate five years of exceptional service and extend our heartfelt thanks to our esteemed patrons. It has been our privilege to introduce new and captivating experiences for our cherished guests to enjoy."

Join Hilton Manila in celebrating five years of exceptional hospitality and embrace the opportunity to create lasting memories through these special anniversary offerings.

 

For inquiries and reservations, please call +63 2 7239 7788, email MNLPH_F&[email protected], or visit Hilton Manila. Stay updated by following @hiltonmanila on Facebook and Instagram.

HILTON MANILA
