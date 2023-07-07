^

On the Radar

Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition honors next-generation public servants

Philstar.com
July 7, 2023 | 4:00pm
Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition honors next-generation public servants
(From left) Tuguegarao City Councilor Charo Soriano, Sen. Grace Poe’s Chief of Staff Brian Poe-Llamanzares, Tourism Promotions Board COO Marga Nograles, Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano, Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera, Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez and Pinuno Partylist Rep. Howard Guintu
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — More than a celebration of the e-commerce community’s fitness journey, the 2023 Lazada Run also presented the Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition.

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano and Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera led the ceremony, awarding some of the country’s young public servants, namely: Tuguegarao City Councilor Charo Soriano, Sen. Grace Poe’s Chief of Staff Brian Poe Llamanzares, Tourism Promotions Board COO Marga Nograles, Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez and Pinuno Partylist Rep. Howard Guintu.

The Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition serves as a testament to the commitment and vision of these remarkable individuals who have devoted themselves to making a positive impact in their respective fields. The honorees have displayed exemplary leadership, innovation and compassion, and have become beacons of inspiration for the Filipino youth.

“I am honored to recognize a few young individuals who have made significant contributions to nation-building. They serve as inspiration to the youth present today to continue to make positive contributions to our country,” Mayor Rubiano said.

“The Lazada Run is a celebration of your fitness journey with us, and of being part of a bigger community who share the same passions. We are so inspired to see Filipinos like you, who have grown the fitness communities in spaces where there weren’t much options or representation before, and how you’re reshaping how Filipina strength is being seen here in the country today. By encouraging health and well-being among Lazadians, we’re able to always give our best as we work hard to make the Filipino’s daily life easier—and it all starts here at our home,” Barrera affirmed.

Llamanzares shared that young leaders have a critical role in the government.

“There is an increasing number of young leaders entering the government. This is our chance to make the changes we want to see for our generation and beyond. We should always remember we are here to serve the people. I’m thankful for this award; I know I have to do much more to live up to this recognition,” he said.

Llamanzares also advocates for sustainability through his A sustainable future book tour, while assisting those in need through his family foundation, FPJ Panday Bayanihan.

Rep. Guintu hopes that this award will inspire more young people to serve in the government.

“I commend Lazada for recognizing and empowering these young Filipino leaders. May this inspire the youth to always be of service to the Filipino people.”

Gutierrez, who has been handling the new and improved holistic anti-drug campaign of Secretary Benhur Abalos, said: “We, at DILG, have always emphasized that the war against illegal drugs needs a whole-of-nation approach where everyone’s efforts is recognized and appreciated. We value the support of both public and private sectors, in the Department’s Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) Campaign. We are one in celebrating the Lazada Run as the company continues to improve the lives of Filipinos through their products and services.”

Other celebrities and personalities attended the run, which had more than 10,000 participants.

LAZADA PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Titan sub victims' last moments, pictures revealed
1 day ago

Titan sub victims' last moments, pictures revealed

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
More information are being revealed about the ill-fated OceanGate Titan submersible, which imploded in the ocean depths last...
On the Radar
fbtw
3x3 basketball, NBA-themed drinks, cool performances ignite Filipino game spirit at Hennessy Arena
Sponsored
3 days ago

3x3 basketball, NBA-themed drinks, cool performances ignite Filipino game spirit at Hennessy Arena

By Jap Tobias | 3 days ago
Just in time for the NBA Finals hype, Hennessy and NBA transformed Xylo at BGC into a basketball court and ignited Filipinos’...
On the Radar
fbtw
Anygma, Jess Connelly, fellow shakers in music industry featured in Chivas campaign
Sponsored
4 days ago

Anygma, Jess Connelly, fellow shakers in music industry featured in Chivas campaign

4 days ago
Armed with Chivas’ brand campaign of “I Rise, We Rise,” Complex Philippines styled, shot and spoke to music...
On the Radar
fbtw
Student wears garland made of P1,000 bills at moving-up ceremony
6 days ago

Student wears garland made of P1,000 bills at moving-up ceremony

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Justin, a student from Notre Dame of Matalam in Cotabato, had a moving-up ceremony to remember after wearing a garland...
On the Radar
fbtw
Celebrate life's most unforgettable moments with Okada Manila's &lsquo;Bespoke Celebrations by the Bay&rsquo;
Sponsored
7 days ago

Celebrate life's most unforgettable moments with Okada Manila's ‘Bespoke Celebrations by the Bay’

7 days ago
Asia’s largest integrated resort, Okada Manila, announces the launch of its newest hotel package, “Bespoke Celebrations...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with