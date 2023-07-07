Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition honors next-generation public servants

MANILA, Philippines — More than a celebration of the e-commerce community’s fitness journey, the 2023 Lazada Run also presented the Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition.

Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto Rubiano and Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera led the ceremony, awarding some of the country’s young public servants, namely: Tuguegarao City Councilor Charo Soriano, Sen. Grace Poe’s Chief of Staff Brian Poe Llamanzares, Tourism Promotions Board COO Marga Nograles, Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Anna Mae Lamentillo, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez and Pinuno Partylist Rep. Howard Guintu.

The Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition serves as a testament to the commitment and vision of these remarkable individuals who have devoted themselves to making a positive impact in their respective fields. The honorees have displayed exemplary leadership, innovation and compassion, and have become beacons of inspiration for the Filipino youth.

“I am honored to recognize a few young individuals who have made significant contributions to nation-building. They serve as inspiration to the youth present today to continue to make positive contributions to our country,” Mayor Rubiano said.

“The Lazada Run is a celebration of your fitness journey with us, and of being part of a bigger community who share the same passions. We are so inspired to see Filipinos like you, who have grown the fitness communities in spaces where there weren’t much options or representation before, and how you’re reshaping how Filipina strength is being seen here in the country today. By encouraging health and well-being among Lazadians, we’re able to always give our best as we work hard to make the Filipino’s daily life easier—and it all starts here at our home,” Barrera affirmed.

Llamanzares shared that young leaders have a critical role in the government.

“There is an increasing number of young leaders entering the government. This is our chance to make the changes we want to see for our generation and beyond. We should always remember we are here to serve the people. I’m thankful for this award; I know I have to do much more to live up to this recognition,” he said.

Llamanzares also advocates for sustainability through his A sustainable future book tour, while assisting those in need through his family foundation, FPJ Panday Bayanihan.

Rep. Guintu hopes that this award will inspire more young people to serve in the government.

“I commend Lazada for recognizing and empowering these young Filipino leaders. May this inspire the youth to always be of service to the Filipino people.”

Gutierrez, who has been handling the new and improved holistic anti-drug campaign of Secretary Benhur Abalos, said: “We, at DILG, have always emphasized that the war against illegal drugs needs a whole-of-nation approach where everyone’s efforts is recognized and appreciated. We value the support of both public and private sectors, in the Department’s Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) Campaign. We are one in celebrating the Lazada Run as the company continues to improve the lives of Filipinos through their products and services.”

Other celebrities and personalities attended the run, which had more than 10,000 participants.