^

On the Radar

Ateneo's janitor couple's son, daughter both graduate as cum laude

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 10:03am
Ateneo's janitor couple's son, daughter both graduate as cum laude
Rica finished Management Economics this year while Riel earned a Psychology degree in 2019.
Screengrab from '24 Oras'

MANILA, Philippines — A janitor couple working in Ateneo de Manila University has both their son and daughter graduate from the prestigious university with honors.

According to a report by "24 Oras Weekend," siblings Rica and Riel Gutierrez both graduated cum laude from the university.

Rica finished Management Economics this year, while Riel earned a Psychology degree in 2019. 

"Lahat sila alam nila na janitor 'yung mga magulang ko. Hindi ko po iyon ikinakahiya eh," Rica said.

"'Yun po 'yung motivation ko from the very start eh na gusto ko maranasan ng magulang ko 'yung ginhawa ng buhay," she added.

Their parents Ricky and Elma are janitors of Ateneo, so the siblings enjoyed free tuition. 

Their other miscellaneous fees per semester were covered by scholarship. The siblings also got P15,000 allowance per semester from Ateneo. 

"Naka-graduate si Kuya bente pesos lang bibinigay kong baon. Ang pinakamahirap 'yung gadget, 'yung laptop, cellphone. Ni-loan lang namin 'yun," Emma said. 

"Dumating kami sa punto na, dalawang itlog hati-hati kaming mag-iina, mairaos lang 'yung pangkain," she added.

RELATEDJanitress, 42, finishes kindergarten

ATENEO

CUM LAUDE

JANITOR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Celebrate life's most unforgettable moments with Okada Manila's &lsquo;Bespoke Celebrations by the Bay&rsquo;
Sponsored
6 days ago

Celebrate life's most unforgettable moments with Okada Manila's ‘Bespoke Celebrations by the Bay’

6 days ago
Asia’s largest integrated resort, Okada Manila, announces the launch of its newest hotel package, “Bespoke Celebrations...
On the Radar
fbtw
Savings alert! Over 300 grocery items up to 50% off on 7-Eleven Day
Sponsored
6 days ago

Savings alert! Over 300 grocery items up to 50% off on 7-Eleven Day

6 days ago
This year’s 7-Eleven Day promises to be anything but boring because this time, discounts are available 24/7 and for...
On the Radar
fbtw
Newly discovered 2,000-year-old Pompeii painting depicts early 'form' of pizza
6 days ago

Newly discovered 2,000-year-old Pompeii painting depicts early 'form' of pizza

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
Archaeologists in Pompeii said Tuesday they had found depicted on an ancient fresco the precursor to the modern-day pizza —...
On the Radar
fbtw
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
8 days ago

Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

8 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbtw
GCash Stories launches &lsquo;Turing&rsquo; short film for Pride Month, empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs
Sponsored
9 days ago

GCash Stories launches ‘Turing’ short film for Pride Month, empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs

9 days ago
GCash Stories returns with a powerful new release featuring Turing Quinto, as the face of GCash’s “Werk With Pride”...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with