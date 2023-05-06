Motorcycle show aims to set world record for largest female rally

Slated at the San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino, California, on May 6, is the Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show, which aims to set the world record for the largest female rally.

MANILA, Philippines — Women riders are growing in numbers in most parts of the world. As a way to show women's might on the road, the largest female rally featuring women riders is going to be held on May 6 at the San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino, California.

Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show aims to set the world record for the largest female rally. Ambitious? Yes, but more than just a rally, the Iron Goddess Foundation is a non-profit organization.

The organization aims at helping women who have had the courage to leave abusive relationships get back on their feet. Oftentimes, women in abusive relationships do not leave because they are afraid of not being able to sustain themselves. The goal of the foundation is to assist with security deposits, first month’s rent, food, counseling and anything else that would help them start over. Meanwhile, the goal of the 2023 Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show is to unite the growing female riding community and set the world record for the largest female rally.

The traditionally untapped female riding market and community is growing rapidly. According to the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), women make up the fastest growing demographic in motorcycle riding and are becoming increasingly involved in the sport.

Several factors have contributed to this trend, including greater availability of motorcycles designed specifically for women, increased visibility of female riders in popular culture, and the changing social attitudes towards gender roles and expectations.

On May 6, the all-female Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature live musical performances, including one from an Indian women’s drum group. There will also be a derby team demo, vendor village, food and demos on motorcycle safety and on the basics of motorcycle riding conducted jointly by the California Highway Patrol and Women’s Moto Project. This is in addition to the main event itself, which is divided into 18 show categories featuring all makes and models of motorcycles.

Breaking both stigma and stereotypes, junior "Goddesses" as young as 12 will be participating in the activities.

During the event, a number of male motorcycle gear brands shall be debuting female lines. Motorcycle rental company EagleRider will be offering a 10% discount on bike rentals for women who will be attending the rally.

RELATED: Mobility group observes 'gender gap' between male and female cyclists in latest count