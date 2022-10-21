^

Mobility group observes 'gender gap' between male and female cyclists in latest count

Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 1:12pm
Mobility group observes 'gender gap' between male and female cyclists in latest count
Cyclists and electric scooter riders use the protected bike lanes on EDSA from White Plains Avenue to Bonny Serrano Avenue as a dry-run activity for the World Bicycle Day as taken in this photo on May 24, 2020.
The STAR / Michael Varcas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Of the nearly 100,000 cyclists counted by the Mobility Awards, the vast majority was male, which advocates say still indicates a "gender gap" in cycling in the Philippines. 

When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered most of public transportation in Metro Manila, thousands looked to cycling to get to work. According to the Social Weather Stations, 42% of households or an estimated 2.6 million families claimed they were biking more frequently now than before.

In a Facebook post, the Mobility Awards presented the results of its 2022 Citizen’s Bike Count, which counted:

  • 58,084 cyclists in Quezon City, Marikina City, Pasig City, and San Juan City on June 28
  • 35,223 cyclists in Naga City from June 24 to 27
  • 2,332 cyclists in Baguio City from September 17 to 19.

According to a 2020 census analysis in the United Kingdom, women only make up about a quarter of the cycling population. Per the Mobility Awards' count, 97.8% of all cyclists counted in the six Filipino cities were male. Only 2.03% were women. 

"Consistently, a gender gap between male and female cyclists was observed throughout all location sites in Luzon," the results also found. 

Earlier data released by exercise app Strava also found that globally, men are 6.7% more likely than women to use bicycles on their way to work. 

"Safety has been identified as an overarching concern for women in cycling, where ‘cycling gender gap’ persists in areas where there is a lack of bike infrastructure," the Mobility Awards said in its full results earlier in 2021

"Additionally, women have more to fear as drivers or motorists are more likely to invade a female cyclist’s space, which may be more due to patriarchal standards and chauvinist male culture."

Helmet use among cyclists was also described as being "relatively practiced" across all four cities in Metro Manila with 64.8% usage and in Baguio City with 93.7% usage.

The Mobility Awards found however that helmet use in Naga City is still relatively low at just 29.4%.

In 2021, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority recorded a total of 2,397 road crashes involving bicycles. Most of the recorded incidents were side swipes, MMDA data released earlier this year noted. 

"The Bike Count result serves as a take-off point for policymakers to refocus and develop provisions and programs catering to the road needs and safety of cyclists. It also strengthens the call for the government to invest in active mobility as a viable mode of transport in the country," the Mobility Awards said. 

Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, The Climate Reality Project Philippines, MNL Moves, 350.org Pilipinas and Pinay Bike Community organized the Mobility Awards.

