Unwind inside Palmoliveâ€™s first Online Nature World

Unwind inside Palmolive’s first Online Nature World

Explore nature-themed gardens, interact with friends and win a trip to Boracay or Bohol!

MANILA, Philippines — Palmolive Naturals’ #HaaayToBuhayNaBuhay has been turning heads (and yes, with matching hair flips) everywhere! Everyone is sharing all their haaays in life . . . and it's pretty normal and relatable. But you don’t have to face it alone because Palmolive's Online Nature World is now ready for exploration!

In this one-stop and one-of-a-kind virtual nature world, get positivity boosts while you virtually explore nature-themed gardens, go on exciting missions, interact with friends, discover Palmolive Naturals products, and get a chance to win a nature trip to Boracay or Bohol!

Once you enter Palmolive Naturals Online Positivity Hub, start the positivity by creating your own avatar. Express yourself and customize your own character to your own liking.

After you have customized your online version of yourself, go off and explore different nature themed-gardens where you can encounter positivity boosts that will make you more buhay na buhay! There’s a lot for you to explore so make sure you visit each garden!

And what’s an online world without exciting missions? Inside Palmolive Naturals Online Nature World is a world where you can keep your Buhay na Buhay Meter high and have that positive feeling all day long!

If you can have that buhay na buhay feeling in the real world using Palmolive Naturals, your avatar can experience that feeling too! Your mission is to keep your character buhay na buhay with Palmolive Naturals, made with natural ingredients at the virtual bath station.

Have fun winning merch and badges every time you explore, play and interact with Palmolive products. In fact, the more you play and interact with the online world, the more you can top the leaderboard. But wait, there’s more! Feel closer than ever with everyone at the hub by virtually engaging with friends.

But, winning doesn't stop there, you can bring the Buhay na Buhay meter meter high into the real world! Get a chance to win a nature trip to the beach, which will definitely give you the nature moment you need to turn your #HaaayToBuhayNaBuhay!

The top 3 online users who will lead the leaderboards by the end of February will win a three-day and two-night trip to Boracay or Bohol. Make your trip even better with OOTD pics wearing your Palmolive Naturals tote bag, bucket hat and shirt that you can get as prizes for interacting inside the online world!

Already hyped to experience Palmolive Naturals’ first-ever online nature world?

Enter the online positivity hub and head over to www.palmolivepositivityhub.ph now because Palmolive's Online Nature World is waiting for you!